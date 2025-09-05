Under-the-Radar Reason Atlanta Falcons will Improve Significantly in 2025
Kicker Younghoe Koo joined the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent in October of 2019 after stints with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Atlanta Legends of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.
He made the most of his opportunity with the Falcons, kicking four field goals and being named Special Team Player of the Week in his debut against the Saints.
The normally reliable Koo struggled with injuries last season and posted a career-worst 73.5 field goal percentage, 31st in the NFL. Koo finally succumbed to injury and went on the injured list prior to Week 16, ironically, the same week Kirk Cousins was benched.
The Falcons brought in Lenny Krieg from Germany to have a bona fide battle for the kicker position during fall camp. A battle that Koo won.
Special teams coach Marquice Williams had no qualms about naming Koo the starting kicker while re-signing Krieg to the practice squad.
“Last year is last year,” Williams said on Thursday. “He has the mentality. Sometimes, when things don't go your way and you're process-driven, you don't stray away from the process. You always try to improve your process, but you don't stray away from it. So just staying locked into the process, how he goes about his business, it's been great to see.”
Williams understands that a healthy Younghoe Koo is a weapon the Falcons lacked last year, and he likes what he’s seen from Koo in the preseason.
“Sometimes the ball doesn't go your way when it comes to certain things that you do, doesn't mean you wholesale change everything that you do. But he's healthy, he's ready to go, he's been great out there, he's making great contact on the football,” Williams said.
It was obvious to everyone who saw Krieg kick this summer that he has a stronger leg than Koo, but it’s the consistency that needs to come with it.
“He hasn't been kicking for that long, but to me, his experience is, ‘Are you willing to be exposed to things and grow from it?’ And he's done a great job of just learning and growing. Our room is awesome,” Williams said.
“I thought he had a great training camp, and I thought he had a great preseason. It's a blessing to have him back in the building and be part of our team and to continue to grow and get better. And I know once his opportunity presents itself, he will be prepared. Whenever that opportunity presents itself, he'll be ready and he'll excel.”
Much has been made of Michael Penix Jr. and the revamped Falcons defense, but Atlanta finished 31st in field goal percentage in 2024. A healthy, confident Younghoe Koo can make a significant difference in the 2025 campaign.
Koo and the Falcons will open the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.