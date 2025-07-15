Red Helmets Are Back: Falcons Reveal Throwback Games for 2025
Nostalgia will be in effect for some Atlanta Falcons fans this season, as the franchise will be going back to its roots and donning throwback uniforms several times throughout the year.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Falcons will wear their iconic throwback uniforms with red helmets in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills, Week 15 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams, with two of those games set to air on ESPN.
The Falcons originally debuted the red helmets in their inaugural 1966 season and kept them as part of their identity until switching to black helmets in 1990. These throwbacks will also include the original Falcons logo, which the team used until 2003, before adding red and switching to a more modern style.
Atlanta first brought back this uniform combo in 2009, but NFL rules later forced them to shelve the red helmets in 2013 after wearing them twice a year up to that point. While the Falcons still wore the throwback jerseys in 2016, they had to pair them with their standard black helmets.
Eventually, the NFL changed the rules again in 2022, allowing teams to wear a second helmet for throwback or color rush uniforms. Now, Atlanta can embrace their past again, red helmets, vintage logo, and all, reviving a look that defined the early decades of Falcons football.
The Falcons will kick their season off on Sep. 7 at 1 p.m. ET against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.