Released Atlanta Falcons WR Quickly Finds New Home
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – The Atlanta Falcons released disgruntled wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III on Tuesday. He had been a healthy scratch in each of the Falcons' last two games, but was also sent home from the team facility on Friday.
Not even 24 hours later, the former Falcons’ wide receiver has found a home. According to the AJC’s D. Orlando Ledbetter, McCloud has signed with the New York Giants' practice squad.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll was the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills while McCloud was there, which could have something to do with how something came about so quickly.
The wideout signed with the Falcons in 2024, before enjoying a breakout campaign that season. He finished with career-highs on the field, pulling in 62 catches for 686 yards and a touchdown. This season has been a different story for McCloud. In 2025, McCloud had just six catches for 64 yards with the Falcons.
The troubles between McCloud and the Falcons came to light last Monday night before the matchup with the Bills. McCloud was a last-minute addition to the inactive list after practicing all week in the lead-up to their primetime matchup. Head coach Raheem Morris had this to say about why this decision was made.
“Coaching decision on Ray-Ray tonight, just like everybody else, anybody that you put down that's not active,” he said after that game. “Decided to put him down tonight. He'll be back out competing next week. We'll see where we go. We had everybody we needed. We got everybody we wanted tonight, and we got out there and got a big win.”
McCloud was seen on the sideline during that game with Buffalo, but did not participate in practices while the team prepared for the 49ers. Morris said they were trying to get things “straightened out.”
The wide receiver room will now have six players remaining, but just four who primarily play on offense. Drake London and Darnell Mooney, who returned on Sunday with three catches for 68 yards, make up the primary options for the Falcons, but they also feature Casey Washington and David Sills V.
It is worth noting that Washington took just 11 snaps in the Falcons’ Week 7 loss to San Francisco, finishing with one catch for 17 yards. Meanwhile, Sills out-snapped Washington 29 to 11 in that game.
The Falcons will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Week 8 action. Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 1 p.m.