Report: NFL Execs Wondering About Falcons GM Terry Fontenot's Job Security
When Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot addressed the crowd at an open-to-fans training camp practice this summer at Seckinger High School in Buford, Ga., he spoke confidently.
Fontenot disclosed plans of making the playoffs, of hosting playoff games, of fans taking over road stadiums. He spoke of success.
Now, others in the NFL are reportedly speaking -- or at least thinking -- about whether Fontenot will get the chance to deliver another speech next summer.
"I know some people in the league are at least wondering about the future of Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot in light of the $90 million Kirk Cousins experiment that lasted 14 games and the lack of a banner season since taking over in 2021," ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler wrote Thursday.
"Atlanta hasn’t been in the playoffs since 2017 and faces a tall order getting there this season after Sunday night’s loss to the Commanders."
The Falcons went 7-10 in each of Fontenot's first three seasons, which resulted in the firing of head coach Arthur Smith. The two arrived together, but Atlanta's ownership chose to keep Fontenot.
This past offseason, Fontenot became aggressive. He gave four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins a four-year contract worth up to $180 million, and as Fowler mentioned, Atlanta essentially paid $90 million guaranteed for 14 games, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
Fontenot's spotty draft history -- he's selected premium offensive pieces inside the top eight picks in each of his four drafts but has missed on several Day 2 picks -- coupled with the Cousins fiasco has created doubt about the direction of Atlanta's organization under Fontenot.
The Falcons (8-8) need to beat the Carolina Panthers (4-11) at noon Sunday and hope the New Orleans Saints (5-11) upset the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7) on the road. If both happen, Atlanta wins the division and will be the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. If not, the Falcons will miss the postseason for the seventh consecutive year.
Regardless, Atlanta isn't where it expected to be when Fontenot made his remarks in July. The rest of the league has noticed -- and now, the ball may be in Falcons owner Arthur Blank's proverbial court.