Robert Griffin III Makes Bold Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons Prediction
Former Washington Redskins quarterback turned NFL Analyst, Robert Griffin III, or RG3, took to social media this week to proclaim Michael Penix Jr will be the breakout quarterback in the NFL, and went on to predict big things for the Atlanta Falcons offense.
“Michael Penix Jr. will be the breakout QB of the Year in the NFL this year,” Griffin wrote on X. “Michael Penix Jr. will show off his ELITE arm talent, downfield throwing ability and anticipation this year. But his 3 starts last year showed he isn’t afraid of the NFL pass rush. Penix Jr. led the NFL with 17.3 yards/completion when under pressure.”
Griffin was impressed with Penix’s poise despite being thrown into the fire late in the season with little to no first-team reps.
“That’s an important trait for any young QB to have in order to make their presence felt at the NFL level,” Griffin continued in his multi-post analysis. “That’s good news for Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.
“With an entire offseason for Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson to build this offense completely around Penix Jr’s, this offense will be the most exciting one Atlanta has had since the Historic 2016 one,” Griffin concluded.
RG3 won the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award back in 2012. Griffin had an electrifying rookie season, putting up over 4,000 total yards (3,200 passing and 815 rushing), 27 total touchdowns (20 passing and seven rushing), and posting a 102.4 rating while throwing just five interceptions.
He’s is one of the NFL’s biggest “what-ifs”, with a brutal injury, a torn ACL and meniscus, ruining what could have been a very promising career.
However, NFL quarterbacks know a lot more about making it in the NFL than fans, and Griffin certainly thinks he’s seen enough from Falcons starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr to believe that he can be the NFL’s next breakout quarterback.
This is not the first time RG3 has shown his love for Penix and his game. Griffin had a tweet in March of 2024 talking about how Penix is a 4.4 guy (40-yard dash), and he is a distributor of the ball.
In his three games starting, Michael Penix Jr put up 775 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and three interceptions. He added 11 yards rushing on the ground and one rushing touchdown. The numbers are not eye-popping, but for fans who watched the games, especially that Week 18 game, Penix certainly made some otherworldly throws.
In fact, Penix had the highest big-time throw rate in the NFL last year.
A three-game sample size is nothing to be able to draw definitive conclusions, whether it be good or bad. However, it is nice to see that former NFL quarterbacks see a lot of talent in Michael Penix Jr.