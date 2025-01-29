Reese's Senior Bowl OL/DL 1v1 Highlights, National Team Day 1
Reese's Senior Bowl practices kicked off on Tuesday morning and it didn't take long for the action to get started. Offensive and defensive lines from the National team engaged in one vs. ones about 45 minutes into the first session.
The Atlanta Falcons have drafted several Senior Bowl participants in each of general manager Terry Fontenot's four drafts with the Falcons including Michael Penix Jr. and Brandon Dorlus from last year's game.
The game can be seen live on NFL Network on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m. CT.
Players included in the action:
Landon Jackson DL Arkansas
Donovan Ezeiruaku DL Boston College
Joshua Farmer DL Florida State
Yahya Black DL Iowa
Mike Green DL Marshall
Josaiah Stewart DL Michigan
Jah Joyner DL Minnesota
Ty Robinson DL Nebraska
Jamaree Caldwell DL Oregon
Darius Alexander DL Toledo
Junior Tafuna DL Utah
Aeneas Peebles DL Virginia Tech
Ozzy Trapilo OL Boston College
Jalen Travis OL Iowa State
Jalen Rivers OL Miami
Aireontae Ersery OL Minnesota
Anthony Belton OL North Carolina State
Grey Zabel OL North Dakota State
Josh Conerly Jr. OL Oregon
Marcus Mbow OL Purdue
Jonah Monheim OL USC
Caleb Rogers OL Texas Tech
Wyatt Milum OL West Virginia
We will have highlights of all the action from the three days of practice including American offensive and defensive linemen, quarterbacks Riley Leonard (Notre Dame), Jaxon Dart (Ole Miss), Dillon Gabriel (Oregon), Jalen Milroe (Alabama) and much, much more as the week continues.