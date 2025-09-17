Several Falcons Starters Noted on Wednesday's Injury Report
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are only a week removed from having to follow the injury status of one pair of star offensive players, but have since had to move on to monitor the status of another star defensive player. His status, after suffering a hamstring injury on Sunday, was confirmed on the injury report today.
"We'll see how it goes, we’ll get a good feel for it as [the week] goes," Morris said this morning, confirming Terrell would be week-to-week. "Obviously, those hamstrings are tricky. You don’t want to rush those things back, but you don’t want to shortchange a great player either."
Terrell’s solid production has continued into this season, with the star corner allowing just three catches for 28 yards on Mike Evans in Week 1 and just 1.1 yards of separation per target. He took just 27 snaps in Week 2 against the Vikings and allowed only a pair of receptions (three targets) for 24 yards in the game.
In a move to potentially prepare for any time without Terrell, the Falcons officially signed Keith Taylor Jr. to their practice squad, but they also worked out several others, according to the NFL’s daily transactions report. Those names included B.J. Mayes, Ethan Robinson, Eli Ricks, and Ameer Speed.
The Falcons currently have Dee Alford (who played all of the vacated snaps on Sunday), Natrone Brooks, Mike Ford Jr., and Clark Phillips III available on the active roster to compete for those spots. They also have rookie Cobee Bryant and veteran C.J. Henderson on their practice squad.
Other notables on the injury report include rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (groin), who appeared on the injury report as a limited participant last week but ultimately played. He did not practice today. Also, tight end Charlie Woerner (ankle) is a new addition to the non-participants at practice.
On the list of limited participants, Kade Elliss’ (neck) name has appeared for the first time this season.
In positive news, rookie offensive lineman Jack Nelson participated in practice for the first time this season, and wide receiver Casey Washington appears to be in the next phase of returning from the concussion he got in Week 1.
See below for the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice.
FULL PARTICIPANT
- N/A
LIMITED PARTICIPANT
- WR Darnell Mooney (shoulder) – Limited Wed
- S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) – Limited Wed
- ILB Kaden Elliss (neck) – Limited Wed
- OL Jack Nelson (calf) – Limited Wed
- WR Casey Washington (concussion) – Limited Wed
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
- WR Jamal Agnew (groin) – DNP Wed
- CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (hamstring) – DNP Wed
- Edge James Pearce Jr. (groin) – DNP Wed
- TE Charlie Woerner (ankle) – DNP Wed