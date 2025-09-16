Atlanta Falcons Sign Former Chiefs Cornerback
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly signing cornerback Keith Taylor to their last remaining practice squad spot. The news was first reported by Atlanta Falcons team writer, Terrin Waack.
Taylor was with the organization throughout training camp, but was released before the season began. He will fill the vacancy left behind by the elevation of wide receiver David Sills V to the active roster on Saturday, so no corresponding move will be necessary.
Taylor, 26, came to Atlanta in the spring after one season with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played in 11 games. Most of his contributions came on special teams, but he also played snaps on defense. He made five tackles.
He spent the 2023 season on the Chiefs’ practice squad, but was a contributor on the Carolina Panthers for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He played in all 34 games, starting five, with 67 tackles, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Taylor split time between defense and special teams.
This news comes on the heels of star cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr’s hamstring injury against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris had no update for the media the last time he spoke on Monday afternoon.
"Nothing new right now,” Morris said Monday about the status of Terrell. “I'll have better information when we start practice and we get to those days."
Terrell did not return to Sunday’s contest in Minnesota, but the full extent of his injury remains unknown. Morris will next address the media on Wednesday, and he will likely have some form of an update then. At the very least, the injury report should be able to shed some light on his situation heading into Sunday’s important divisional matchup with the Panthers.
Dee Alford stepped in for the injured Terrell on Sunday, playing all 20 snaps.
As of today, the Falcons have six players, including Terrell, with experience at the outside cornerback position on their active roster. Taylor joins undrafted free agent Cobee Bryant and veteran C.J. Henderson as the third corner the Falcons have on their practice squad.