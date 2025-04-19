Sleeper Edge Rushers Atlanta Falcons Should Consider in NFL Draft
During the entire offseason, most draft news that flows surrounding the Atlanta Falcons centers around drafting an edge rusher in the first round. While that looks like the most logical course of action, what happens if the Falcons buck convention and wait for pass rush help?
They have multiple needs across their defense, and if the board doesn’t fall quite right, picking up a cornerback, safety, or defensive tackle with their first- two picks isn’t out of the question.
It's not completely unreasonable that the Falcons dive back into the edge rusher pool on Day 3, even if they select one with their first-two picks. We take a look at three players who could be sleepers at edge in this draft.
David Walker 6’1, 263, 4.69 (Central Arkansas)
Despite his frame, the former UCA rusher brings an exciting skillset to the table. With a quick first step and closing speed, you can see how his soccer background influenced his career. He had 30 sacks in three seasons with the Bears including 10 last season.
Granted, you'd normally expect fast edge rushers to simply rely on speed, but Walker used boxer-like hands to win at the line of scrimmage. Additionally, the strength to tie everything together will make him a good situational pass rusher.
Barryn Sorrell 6’3, 256, 4.68 (Texas)
While the former Longhorn doesn't quite sport Walker's athleticism and skill set, he does bring longer arms and height to the table. Sorrell will attempt to use power first against an offensive tackle. The placement of his hands, in concert with the force applied, brings everything together.
Sorrell had six sacks for the Longhorns last year in 16 games.
Plus, he could conceivably play a situational five-technique on passing down. The Falcons need talent on the back end of the depth chart. Sorrell can fight his way into a rotation. DeAngelo Malone and Arnold Ebiketie have one season left on their rookie deals, Sorrell could add some long term, cheap depth.
Collin Oliver 6’2, 240, 4.56 (Oklahoma State)
Unlike the two above-listed, Oliver should exclusively play as a situational pass rusher. Weighing just 240 pounds, he won’t be much of an edge setter. Similarly, with Oliver’s speed and burst upfield, making him drop back in coverage will look like a complete waste.
Oliver closes the gap between himself and the blocker quickly. Also, he uses that burst to bear down on the quarterback. Most importantly, the prospect can actually cash in and drop the quarterback. His 23.5- career sacks places him ninth all-time in the Big 12.
Ultimately, the Falcons could conceivably draft an edge rusher in the first round. Even if they do, there’s no saying they can’t double dip on Day 3. This draft class presents enough opportunity to delve into the draft's deepest spot. With that said, under no circumstance should Atlanta walk out of the 2025 NFL Draft without landing at least one edge rusher.