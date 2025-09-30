Statement Win Bumps Falcons Up NFL Power Rankings
The Atlanta Falcons won 34-27 against the Washington Commanders on Sunday to improve to 2-2 on the season. Despite the best showing from Atlanta’s offense all season, the Falcons only moved up two spots in NFL.com’s Week 5 power rankings.
After an impressive 22-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on prime time in Week 2, the Falcons had jumped into the top half of the league in rankings, coming in at No. 15. However, an embarrassing 30-0 shutout loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 caused the Falcons to plummet down to No. 22.
It’s a sign that the team has to show more in order to move up. They’ve had two strong games and two that were the opposite. The alternating performances made it difficult to evaluate the team.
“I still don’t know what the Falcons are right now, but it has been more good than bad, even with the Panthers game still fresh in our minds.” Eric Edholm wrote on Tuesday.
After averaging 32 points per game in Michael Penix Jr.’s first three starts in 2024, the Falcons' offense was predicted to take a leap forward this season. So far, it hasn’t, and at times, it’s taken significant steps back.
Atlanta averaged 14 points per game through its first three contests and scored just two total red-zone touchdowns. This includes one from Tyler Allgeier in Week 2, when the Vikings allowed the running back to score to get the ball back.
In Week 4, the offense woke up after firing wide receiver coach Ike Hilliard and moving offensive coordinator Zac Robinson down to the field. Atlanta scored a season high of 34 points and four touchdowns in the red zone.
“It was hard to know what we’d see from the Falcons' offense against the Commanders, but Sunday was closer to what I expected before the season. Even with a bad pick, Michael Penix Jr. bounced back in a big way, and nearly all of Atlanta’s offensive stars contributed to the victory,” Edholm wrote.
Sunday was what the Falcons' offense was expected to look like out of the gate. If the offense can continue playing at this level, they could be in business. Atlanta’s defense has already been holding up its end as one of the better units in the league.
The Falcons are second in the NFL in total yards per game surrendered (244.0), second in passing yards per game (135.0), and 14th in the NFL in points per game (21.5). The Falcons are also in the upper half of the league in sacks with 10.
While it’s already been a bumpy journey, Atlanta sits at 2-2 after playing three playoff teams from the 2024 season in their first four games and Edholm said it best: there’s been more good than bad. The Falcons look to carry the offensive momentum into their next game, a tough matchup against the undefeated Buffalo Bills.
The Falcons will use an early Week 5 bye to get healthy, with many players expected to make returns in Week 6. How Atlanta performs against the Bills could reveal whether Week 4’s offensive explosion was the start of something special for the Falcons, or just another twist in Atlanta’s bumpy 2025 season.