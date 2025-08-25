Surprise Lions' OL Cut Could be an Option for Falcons
Atlanta Falcons have multiple significant injury issues on the offensive line, but an answer to their needs may have just presented itself.
The Detroit Lions on Monday shockingly cut veteran tackle Dan Skipper, giving Atlanta an option to replace injured starter Kaleb McGary.
McGary is set to miss “significant time,” according to head coach Raheem Morris. Morris indicated that McGary would do a stint on the injured list but didn’t clarify if that would be with a designation to return during the season or not.
If McGary does get one of the two spots to be designated for return, he’ll miss at least the first four games of the season. If he isn’t designated for return, he’ll be out for the season.
Backup offensive tackle Storm Norton is also set to miss six to eight weeks after getting surgery on a problematic ankle that has plagued him during the offseason.
With the Falcons loss of McGary and Norton the seventh-year general could be a name to watch as Atlanta adds to their roster to help mitigate the losses. While Skipper has primarily played left tackle during his career, he has taken snaps at right tackle.
Pro Football Focus credits the veteran offensive lineman with giving up just one sack and four quarterback hits last season.
Not to mention, Skipper would be a financially sound move for the Falcons with the former Lion carrying only a $1.3 million base salary should he be claimed off waivers.
Skipper would be an interesting piece to bring in, as he would allow Atlanta to shuffle around their offensive line if they want to. There has been talk of moving left guard Matthew Bergeron back to right tackle, which was his position in college.
Skipper played 284 snaps (out of 300+) at left guard in 2022. Per PFF, Skipper gave up just four sacks and three hurries in 2022, when he played primarily at left guard. If the Falcons want to shuffle around their offensive line, the signing of Skipper could allow them to do this.
Right tackle is a very important position for Atlanta heading into the 2025 season. Left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is slated to be the Falcons' starting quarterback to open the season, and protecting a young signal caller’s blindside is of the utmost importance.
As of Monday evening, the Falcons have made no external moves to add an offensive tackle to their roster. If Atlanta wants to bring in some offensive line depth, Skipper would be a name to watch.