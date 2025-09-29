Takeaways From First Four Atlanta Falcons Games
While four games aren’t enough to assess the Atlanta Falcons' season, it does provide critical information. At 2-2, Atlanta treads water. Unlike the 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or the 1-3 Carolina Panthers. They sit somewhere in the middle. Yet, the team, sitting on a bye week, must feel positive after Sunday's win against the Washington Commanders.
Complete Defensive Turnaround
Through four games a year ago, the team surrendered 82 points, four fewer than this season. However, look deeper than the points allowed, and you will see a new group, and that starts with the defensive coordinator. Somewhere along the way, Jeff Ulbrich started to instill an urgency and purpose in his players that his predecessor did not.
For example, through four games in 2024, Atlanta allowed 1,346 yards of total offense, which averages to 336.5 per game. In contrast, Ulbrich's charges stingily gave up 976 total yards, or 244 yards per game, a 92-yard per game difference. Additionally, a year ago, the pass rush tallied four sacks over the first four games. In contrast, Ulbrich's group accounts for ten.
When evaluating multiple stats, you can see the progress unfolding in Atlanta.
Rush to Judgment
The strength of the defense carried over to the offense. Granted, everyone knew that the combination of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier ranked among the best in the NFL.
This year, after four games, only the Detroit Lions' combination of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery boasts more combined yards for running backs (516) than Allgeier and Robinson (469). More importantly, the running balance does not burden either one with shouldering too much of the carry load.
Rookie Standout
When Atlanta drafted Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts, critics questioned his speed and ability to stay with quicker wideouts. However, they underestimated his best trait: breaking on the ball and jumping routes. Watts, through four games, picked off two passes, knocked away four, and sits second in the team in tackles with 23.
Body Language
While not a calculable stat, the vibe within the team looks different. You see players focused on the sidelines, a defense that expects to get off the field before the opposing offense scores. The Falcons, after 240 minutes of gameplay, appear like they know they belong and want to compete for not only the divisional crown but also a run for the playoffs.
Overview
Granted, you cannot conclude anything after four games, and the team does possess a .500 record. Yet, the early returns show a defense that plays with far more emotion and passion for the game. A year ago, it seemed like a couple of veterans seemed content with just showing up.
Now, with a team of younger, presumably hungrier players, the Falcons' defense could end up serving as the impetus for a better season.