Rams release Todd Gurley hours after Falcons express interest

Zach Hood

Thursday morning, word began to break out of Los Angeles that running Rams back Todd Gurley was being made available in a trade. 

The University of Georgia product is adored in the Atlanta area due to his standout tenure with the Bulldogs that resulted in Gurley being selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. 

As reported by Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, however, the Atlanta Falcons said they would have had a difficult time maneuvering their cap situation (shocking) to acquire Gurley, especially with the presumed addition of high-priced pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. 

Hours later, the Rams released Gurley, putting him on the open market. 

The Falcons put themselves on a list of perspective teams earlier in the day when expressed interest in the former Bulldog star. The move was strictly about money for the Rams, who elected not to move forward with the star back.

Here's a look at what Gurley's contract would have been over the next four years. While none of this money the trading team would have acquired was guaranteed, paying an aging back this kind of money in the current market has typically represented disaster for franchises. 

Look no further than the Freeman extended the Falcons handed out in 2017 for what a big contract to a declining running back can do to a club. Freeman received a 5-year extension worth up to over $40 million, and three seasons later the Falcons will move into 2020 without him, while having some of that dead money on the books as well. 

With Gurley now on the open market, it's far more realistic that he could become a Falcon in 2020. While it remains to be seen if Thomas Dimitroff and company are willing to actually bid on him, they now don't have to worry about that high cap hit for this and future seasons. 

Roddy White to TMZ: Falcons will win Super Bowl 'with what we got'

Falcons' Ring of Famer still confident in former quarterback

Rashad Milligan

Free agents signings put on hold due to COVID-19

Due to the threat of COVID-19 or the coronavirus, the NFL will not allow it'ts teams to announce any signings until March 31. As a result the Atlanta Falcons cannot announce the deals they have made with free agents.

Christian Crittenden

Austin Hooper thanks Atlanta

Hooper says goodbye to Atlanta after four productive seasons.

Brady Pfister

Desmond Trufant reportedly to sign with Lions

After his release from the Falcons, how much does Demond Trufant have left in the tank? The Detroit Lions hope a lot. They signed him to a two-year contract just hours after his release from Atlanta.

Chris Vinel

Report: Dante Fowler Jr. expected to sign with Falcons

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network are reporting that the Atlanta Falcons and free agent pass rusher Dante Fowler are nearing an agreement.

Zach Hood

The end of the Panthers-Newton relationship is near

Cam Newton is on the search for a new team

Malik Brown

VIDEO: Saving the Falcons: OK, let's try again

This wasn't the best of weeks for the Atlanta Falcons. First, they began with virtually no room under the NFL salary cap that was $88 million. Then, courtesy of the players approving the new collective bargaining agreement Sunday, the salary cap increased by $10 million. Then on Monday, the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period for free agents, the Falcons began whacking folks, including cornerback Desmond Trufant and running back Devonta Freeman. After losing Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper in free agency to the Cleveland Browns, they sent two picks in this year's NFL Draft to the Baltimore Ravens for tight end Hayden Hurst and a pick in this year's draft. It's just that the rest of the NFC South didn't exactly get worse.

Terence Moore

How Brady heading south impacts the Falcons

How will the Falcons fare with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

Malik Brown

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and what type of impact that may have on the Atlanta Falcons. William Brandon (dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the remarks made recently by Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff to Atlanta radio station 92.9 The Game.

William B. Carver

Brian Hill receives original-round tender from Atlanta

One day after cutting Devonta Freeman, the Atlanta Falcons are trying to keep their other running backs around. They placed a tender on restricted free agent Brian Hill, who could battle for the starting job this summer.

Chris Vinel