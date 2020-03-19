Thursday morning, word began to break out of Los Angeles that running Rams back Todd Gurley was being made available in a trade.

The University of Georgia product is adored in the Atlanta area due to his standout tenure with the Bulldogs that resulted in Gurley being selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

As reported by Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, however, the Atlanta Falcons said they would have had a difficult time maneuvering their cap situation (shocking) to acquire Gurley, especially with the presumed addition of high-priced pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr.

Hours later, the Rams released Gurley, putting him on the open market.

The Falcons put themselves on a list of perspective teams earlier in the day when expressed interest in the former Bulldog star. The move was strictly about money for the Rams, who elected not to move forward with the star back.

Here's a look at what Gurley's contract would have been over the next four years. While none of this money the trading team would have acquired was guaranteed, paying an aging back this kind of money in the current market has typically represented disaster for franchises.

Look no further than the Freeman extended the Falcons handed out in 2017 for what a big contract to a declining running back can do to a club. Freeman received a 5-year extension worth up to over $40 million, and three seasons later the Falcons will move into 2020 without him, while having some of that dead money on the books as well.

With Gurley now on the open market, it's far more realistic that he could become a Falcon in 2020. While it remains to be seen if Thomas Dimitroff and company are willing to actually bid on him, they now don't have to worry about that high cap hit for this and future seasons.