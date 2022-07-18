With Training Camp Looming, Why Hasn't Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Signed?

While the Atlanta Falcons rookie class reports to training camp this week, one player will do so without a signed contract.

And he's arguably the most important Falcons rookie of them all.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder has still yet to sign his rookie contract, which may alert some fans as he competes for the starting job against veteran Marcus Mariota. However, there isn't any reported issues on contract negotiations.

In fact, Ridder isn't the only rookie quarterback in the league without a contract. Carolina Panthers rookie Matt Corral and Tennessee Titans signal-caller Malik Willis have also yet to put pen to paper with their respective teams.

Given the fact that only one quarterback was taken in the first two rounds for the first time since 2000, it's possible that the top quarterbacks in the draft want different contract standards than what a lineman or different position would expect to receive in their draft spot.

Despite being the second quarterback drafted, Ridder is expected to make a lot less than what last year's second quarterback, former New York Jets No. 2 pick Zach Wilson, is making on his deal.

Contracts are often based on where you are drafted, but quarterbacks are often an outlier in this situation.

According to Spotrac, Ridder is projected to make $5,362,959 over four years with a signing bonus of $1,080,334 and a cap hit in 2022 worth $975,083.

For someone looking to win the starting job out of training camp, it would be a surprise if Ridder didn't agree to a contract soon and a shock if he didn't report.

Fret not, Falcons fans.