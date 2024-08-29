Two Atlanta Falcons Starters Return to Practice After Injury-Related Absences
As the NFL season grows near, the Atlanta Falcons' mid-preseason bout with injuries is trending back in a positive direction.
When the Falcons took the practice field Thursday at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, Ga., they did so with starting linebackers Kaden Elliss and Nate Landman -- a contrast to recent open sessions.
Elliss has battled a groin injury, while Landman has been inactive with a quad ailment. In their absence, third-year pro Troy Andersen and fifth-round rookie J.D. Bertrand have worked as the Falcons' linebackers.
After last Friday night's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the preseason finale, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Elliss and Landman were day-to-day, and both are now back in action -- which is a welcomed sight for Atlanta's defense.
Elliss, who signed a three-year, $21.5 million contract last spring after four years with the New Orleans Saints, delivered a strong return on investment. In his first season with the Falcons, Elliss recorded 122 tackles, four sacks and 11 tackles for loss while starting all 17 games.
Landman, meanwhile, rose from 2022 undrafted free agent to 14-game starter last season, logging 110 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a pair of sacks across 16 games. He took over next to Elliss after Andersen sustained a season-ending pectoral injury.
Throughout the summer, the Falcons have moved Elliss around the field with the first-team defense, working both on the line of scrimmage as a pass rusher and off the ball in a traditional linebacker role. Andersen and Landman have alternated depending on game situations and schematic goals, while Bertrand projects to have a special teams role.
Morris has called the Falcons' linebacker situation a good problem to have, with the team boasting three starting-caliber players. And as game prep ensues before the Sept. 8 opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta now has its top trio back in the mix.