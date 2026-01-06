Tyler Allgeier Breaks Silence on Future with Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier is set to be a free agent this offseason. On Sunday, he was asked whether he would be returning to the Falcons next season. He likes the idea of staying in Atlanta, but it’s his first time being in this position. He has some interest in seeing how it plays out.

“That is the plan,” Allgeier said. “Or… we’ll see. I mean, I don’t know. It’s my first time being a free agent, I guess. It should be very interesting… I think I always had my eyes on being the starter, but we had B [Bijan Robinson] come in.”

Allgeier was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of BYU. In his four years in Atlanta, the running back has amassed 3,392 total yards (2,876 rushing, 516 receiving) and 20 total touchdowns.

Allgeier was the Falcons' starting running back for one season, his rookie year in 2022. In that season, he ran for 1,035 on a career high 4.9 yards per attempt and three touchdowns.

Allgeier had a career-high eight rushing touchdowns this season, double his previous career high of four back in 2023. His eight touchdowns were tied for the 15th most in the NFL this season, and only 12 running backs had more.

He served as the team’s closer and endzone finisher, ending with the second-most touchdowns scored of all of Atlanta’s skill position players, trailing only Bijan Robinson (11) this season and outscoring Robinson on the ground.

The Falcons staff knows how good a player Allgeier is.

“He gets forgotten sometimes, but then he has a game like that where he has an impact, finishing runs.” Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said after the Falcons' victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16. “He’s got great vision as a runner… He’s incredibly valuable to the offense.”

Former head coach Raheem Morris even went as far as to call Allgeier Atlanta’s least talked about superstar.

“Wherever you put him, whatever you ask him to do, he's able to go out there and have that resiliency and that toughness that can just play the game, play the play, whatever it is, and be able to go,” Morris said. “So that's why we love him. He's awesome.”

While Allgeier has been excellent in his role, especially as a 1-2 punch with Bijan Robinson, Atlanta is facing major contract decisions with Kyle Pitts and Kaden Elliss, along with a looming Drake London extension, making it difficult to keep him this offseason, especially if he’s seeking an opportunity to be a feature back.

Allgeier himself sounds confused about whether or not he wants to return to Atlanta next season. While retaining him would be nice, having two good running backs on a roster is a luxury, not a necessity.

