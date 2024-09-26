The Unsung Hero of the Atlanta Falcons Defense
Atlanta Falcons veteran Mike Hughes may not be a household name, but he has been a big-time contributor to the team’s defense in 2024. The 5-10 190-pound cornerback is entering his seventh NFL season and his second consecutive with the Falcons.
According to Pro Football Focus, he is the team’s highest-graded defender with a minimum of 50 snaps. Moreover, he is the team’s highest-rated and has the lowest completion percentage amongst the cornerbacks at 62.5 percent.
Additionally, he has been surefire in coverage after the catch, as he has only allowed 19 yards after the catch on five receptions. Hughes plays opposite A.J. Terrell, who received the earth-shattering four-year $81 million contract extension and the limelight, Hughes believes he has been ‘slept’ on his entire career.
"That's cool. I've kind of been slept on my whole life, " he previously told the Falcons on SI during training camp.
While he may only have one PBU on the season, it was crucial against Philadelphia Eagles' 6-5 255 pound tight end Dallas Goedert in Week 2 on fourth down.
A seven-inch height difference and roughly 60-pound weight difference did not matter, and Hughes plays as physical as anyone in the defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake’s defense.
His above-average play strength also contributes to the team’s run defense, which has only allowed one touchdown in three games played.
Once more, he ranks atop the defense as the team’s best-run defender, according to PFF, with an 85.7 grade.
He accounts for seven defensive stops, tied with All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III for most on the team. A ‘stop’ is a “Tackle that constitutes a ‘failure’ for the offense.”
Above all, he is a player who has played well in both the pass and run defense. While some thought that he would not earn the team’s ‘CB2’ start before the season, he has been one of the team’s best players so far this season.