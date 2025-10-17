What Stands Out Most to Robert Saleh About Rising Falcons Offense
The Atlanta Falcons (3-2) head west to take on the San Francisco 49ers (4-2) under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football in Week 7, their second consecutive primetime showcase. The Atlanta Falcons offense woke up in Week 4, scoring a season high 34 points as offensive coordinator Zac Robinson moved down to the field to call plays.
Atlanta’s offensive momentum carried over to the first half of Week 6, as the team scored 21 points in the first half. While the offense slowed down in the second half, this Atlanta offense has been able to move the ball well all season, currently ranked number two in the NFL in total offense and first in rushing offense.
49ers' defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh, had a lot of respect for the Falcons' offense.
“So all-encompassing the receivers block, their O-Line is pretty, their backs are special and then you got to respect the quarterback,” Saleh said on Thursday.
Atlanta’s offensive line may not be at full strength against the 49ers. Left tackle Jake Matthews injured his ankle in the first half of the Falcons' 24-14 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. He is currently questionable for Week 7.
Running back Bijan Robinson has been nothing short of special for the Falcons in 2025. He currently leads the league in yards from scrimmage, 822, despite playing just five games this season. He has recorded 100+ yards from scrimmage in every game thus far, and is coming off a career high 238 yards from scrimmage against the Bills.
Tyler Allgeier has also played well for Atlanta. He currently leads the team in rushing touchdowns and has bulldozed defenders in back-to-back games on his way into the endzone.
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has bounced back masterfully since the worst game of his young career in Week 3 vs the Carolina Panthers. In Week 4 against the Washington Commanders, he put up a career high 313 passing yards, en route to a 34-27 victory. In the first half against the Bills, Penix played masterfully.
The second-year signal caller completed 12 of his 18 attempts (66.6%) for 171 yards and a touchdown.
“They’ve [the Falcons] done a really good job building it. They’ve done a great job coaching it and the players are doing an outstanding job executing it.” Saleh added.
With All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner ruled out, the 49ers' defense will not be at full strength on Sunday Night. For an Atlanta offense that’s been clicking over the last two weeks, they have a chance to ride the hot hand of Bijan Robinson and validate Saleh’s praise.