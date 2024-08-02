What to Watch in Falcons Open Training Camp Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons are holding their second -- and final -- training camp practice open to fans at 6 p.m. Friday night inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets, which are $5 and benefit Emory Healthcare, are available HERE.
Friday night's session marks Atlanta's third in pads and seventh overall. The Falcons' first open practice came July 27 at Seckinger High School in Buford, Ga., but was without pads. Due to ongoing construction at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, fans are disallowed from attending practice at the team's headquarters and thus haven't seen the Falcons in pads since last season.
Here's what to know and watch for during Atlanta's two-hour session Friday night ...
Intensity Expected to be High
When Falcons head coach Raheem Morris addressed reporters Tuesday in the Jimmy Cribb Press Room, he foreshadowed an active practice Friday.
"The percentage of how you do it will turn up from low to medium, and then obviously getting the job done, coming back with a high impact on that last day and really turning it up when we get to the stadium," Morris said.
Atlanta's first two padded practices were competitive and energetic. With a day off Thursday, two more coming Saturday and Sunday and fans in attendance for Friday night's practice, padded practice No. 3 may be the most exciting yet.
Pass Rush Carries Momentum
During the Falcons' 11-on-11 battles Wednesday, Atlanta's defense recorded six sacks, three from linebackers -- one apiece for Kaden Elliss, Troy Andersen and Milo Eifler -- and three from defensive linemen -- Grady Jarrett, Bralen Trice and Kentavius Street had one each.
The start of training camp usually favors the defense, as offenses are working through timing, rhythm and nuances to a more profound effect. But thus far, Atlanta's offenses has been much sharper than the defense.
The Falcons are trying to build on a pass rush that was much improved in 2023 but still ranked just 21st league-wide with 42 sacks. They're banking on steps forward from outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie and defensive end Zach Harrison, who had six and three sacks, respectively, a year ago.
Thus far, Ebiketie and Harrison have worked mostly as second-string players with occasional rotations into the first-string unit. As the Falcons continue ramping up their padded practices, the progress of Ebiketie, Harrison and the rest of the pass-rushing clan will be important to monitor.
First Open Look at QBs
Falcons quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. have thrown passes in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this offseason, as Atlanta held a practice on its home turf during OTAs.
But for the fans who have been exposed to what owner Arthur Blank described as deficient quarterback play for the last two years, Friday marks the first chance to see Cousins and Penix take the field in a helmet and pads in Mercedes-Benz.
During Atlanta's open practice at Seckinger, Cousins went 13-of-14 through the air while Penix finished 6-of-10 with an interception. Penix missed his first two throws of the session but settled down and made a handful of impressive throws.
Regardless, both signal callers have one appearance in front of fans under their belts. They'll add another to the tally Friday, hoping to capitalize on the opportunity to continue generating positive momentum after a strong start to camp.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.