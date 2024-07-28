Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Kirk Cousins Near Perfect, Rookies Stout
BUFORD, Ga. -- At 6:17 p.m. Saturday night, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins lifted his hand, acknowledging a group of fans lined up on a metal fence overlooking the Northwest endzone at Seckinger High School's football stadium.
"I love you, Kirk," one shouted, prompting the gesture from Cousins.
Saturday night was the first time Falcons fans have had the chance to watch Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract in March, play in person. Due to ongoing construction at IBM Performance Field, fans are disallowed from attending regular training camp practices.
But the Falcons are hosting a pair of off-site sessions, with Saturday night the first. Fans brought energy, and players responded with a one-hour and 45-minute session followed by an elongated autograph session.
Of note, first-round rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. signed footballs, hats and several other objects for over half an hour after practice. He was one of the last players on the field, joining safety Jessie Bates III, right guard Chris Lindstrom and local hero Taylor Heinicke.
Before their moments of family time and fan frenzy, the Falcons conducted an 11-on-11-heavy session. Here's what to know from the team's third training camp practice:
Cousins Efficient Again, Penix Intercepted, Allgeier Scores
After both Cousins and Penix starred in Friday's practice, the Falcons' quarterbacks went different directions Saturday.
Cousins was again sharp, completing 13-of-14 charted passes. He went 4-of-4 against Atlanta's starting defense, hitting receivers Darnell Mooney and Drake London. Cousins threw an interception to linebacker Troy Andersen, but the play was blown dead due to a would-be sack and the throw was hardly representative.
Tight end Kyle Pitts saw four targets from Cousins, with two featuring big gains on catch-and-run opportunities. Cousins' lone incompletion came on a pass to Pitts down the right sideline -- the ball hit Pitts in the chest, but a late contest from safety Micah Abernathy proved impactful enough to make the pass fall incomplete.
In the redzone, Cousins went 2-of-2, hitting receiver Ray-Ray McCloud in the back left corner -- though McCloud may have gone out of bounds before the pass was thrown. Nevertheless, the play was called a touchdown.
Through two practices of 11-on-11 periods, Cousins is 28-of-30 through the air.
Penix, meanwhile, went 6-of-10 overall. He missed his first two passes but followed with a well-placed hole shot to sixth-round rookie Casey Washington.
The completion started a run of four straight from Penix, who added a short pass to tight end John FitzPatrick on a play-action roll out, a 20-yard ball to receiver Rondale Moore on the right sideline and a 15-yard curl to receiver Chris Blair, who subsequently fumbled after a punch from cornerback Mike Hughes.
Penix was 2-of-3 in the redzone, headlined by an in-stride touchdown pass to Moore, who made a full-extension grab after beating cornerback A.J. Terrell. Penix's lone incompletion was a drop by FitzPatrick on a would-be touchdown.
After the drop, which was FitzPatrick's third in the past two days, Penix approached the third-year pro and offered words of encouragement.
Penix's biggest blemish of the night came on his first -- and only -- pass against the second-team defense. Targeting Moore, Penix was intercepted by cornerback Clark Phillips III, who had underneath and inside leverage throughout the snap, resulting in an easy catch.
While throwing routes on air, Penix had a few misfires, with high and too far in front being his most common misses.
Regardless, Penix made several impressive throws, was operationally cleaner than he was Friday and continues to hold his own while playing mostly against Atlanta's starting defense.
Elsewhere, during the redzone portion, running back Tyler Allgeier found paydirt. Allgeier ran behind right guard Chris Lindstrom, who paved an expansive hole.
Defensive Rotations Turn Heads
The Falcons' starting defense continues to feature Mike Hughes at cornerback, Richie Grant at safety and James Smith-Williams at defensive end.
Conversely, a trio of second-year pros in cornerback Clark Phillips III, safety DeMarcco Hellams and defensive end Zach Harrison are mostly working with the second team -- each were projected starters entering camp.
Hellams took a handful of reps with the starters next to Jessie Bates III, as he's done the first two days of camp. He often rotated in when linebacker Troy Andersen replaced Nate Landman, hinting at package-specific rotations.
Harrison also saw some run with the first team, perhaps most notably when the Falcons went starters vs. starters. Atlanta had one formation with both Harrison and Smith-Williams on the line of scrimmage, with Smith-Williams playing in a two-point stance off the edge.
Another surprising note from the matchup of first teams, defensive tackle LaCale London saw a few snaps. London started camp with the third- and fourth-team but moved to the field with the first- and second-team defense Friday.
The Falcons have run a lot of five-man fronts thus far, with linebacker Kaden Elliss taking a handful of reps as an on-ball SAM at the end of the line of scrimmage. Fifth-round rookie J.D. Bertrand also handled that responsibility for a time.
As a result of their heavier fronts, Atlanta has gone lighter in the secondary. Hellams said after the session the Falcons haven't had any three-safety looks thus far in camp. Toward the end of last season, defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen rolled with several such formations, but his replacement, Jimmy Lake, hasn't quite yet.
Among lower depth chart battles, the competition to be Atlanta's No. 6 corner appears to be between Kevin King, a second-round pick in 2017 who has been out of football for the last two years, and Anthony Johnson, an undrafted free agent in 2023. The Falcons' first five corners are Terrell, Hughes, nickel Dee Alford, Phillips and reserve nickel Antonio Hamilton.
Linebacker Milo Eifler flashed a few times Saturday night, including one where he quickly closed on star running back Bijan Robinson in what would have resulted in a short gain. After the play, he and running backs coach Michael Pitre had an excitedly positive interaction.
Eifler and Donavan Mutin rotated as Atlanta's No. 5 linebacker. They're competing for a spot that likely won't make the roster but should end up on the practice squad.
Rookie Report
Apart from Penix, several other rookies had good days.
Washington enjoyed perhaps his most impressive day of camp, illustrating stout body control and secure hands to make several catches right next to the sideline. He had a fluid adjustment on a pass thrown behind him by Cousins and had a lengthy reception from Penix in 11-on-11s.
Jase McClellan, the Falcons' other sixth-round rookie, received his first carries in team drills as a professional. McClellan missed all of OTAs and minicamp with an undisclosed injury from the pre-draft process. He had a few nice runs, but Carlos Washington Jr. saw a majority of the third-team reps.
When Atlanta's second-team defense was on the field, Bertrand commanded the huddle. During Atlanta's "young guy" period to close practice, Bertrand had an effective interior blitz one play and nearly intercepted backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke on another.
On the defensive line, second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro continues to work with the second team. Fourth-round pick Brandon Dorlus spent time with a variety of units, including the first team in the starters vs. starters portion.
Sixth-round defensive tackle Zion Logue has been with the third-team defense in all of the Falcons' practices.
The Falcons return to Flowery Branch for training camp practice No. 4 at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. They will have Monday off and resume their ramp-up Tuesday. Atlanta's second and final open training camp practice is Aug. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.