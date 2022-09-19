Where Did Falcons' Running Game Go vs. Rams?

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) are going back to the film room looking to make some changes after a 31-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Going into the game, the Falcons wanted to focus on running the football, just as they did in their Week 1 game against the New Orleans Saints where they ran for over 200 yards. However, the Rams adjusted well and held the Falcons to just 90 yards on the ground in Sunday's game.

“I think they did a good job of changing some looks," quarterback Marcus Mariota said. "I (have) to do a better job of getting us in better plays. But that being said, they get paid to play defense too and they did a good job. We'll correct some things, but at the end of the day, we hang our hat on what we do up front and I continue to believe in those guys and in what we're doing.”

Mariota's abilities as a runner were showcased in Week 1's loss after running for 72 yards. But against the Rams, he had just 16 yards on the ground. Lead runner Cordarrelle Patterson also struggled. After posting a career-high 120 yards in Week 1, he was held to just 41 in Week 2.

A lot of the team's lack of production on the ground can be attributed to the fact that the team trailed for majority of the game, forcing Mariota to run plays that could march the team further down the field in a quicker period of time. During Week 1's game against the Saints, the Falcons led for majority of the game, allowing them to kill the clock and run the ball.

The Falcons' game plan is to complete long, methodical drives, run the football and kill the clock, just as they did against the Saints. However, by surrendering a large lead early, it forced the Falcons to play a brand of football that doesn't fit their best strengths. They nearly won the game in spite of it, but when the team plays the Seattle Seahawks next week, expect the Falcons to try and pound the rock into the ground.

