Will Tua be Back vs. Falcons?

    • October 13, 2021
    Will Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa be Back vs. Falcons?

    The Miami Dolphins could look very different when they take on the Falcons next week.
    Author:

    The Atlanta Falcons are off this week, but they take on the Miami Dolphins on October 24. ... with a QB situation to be determined.

    The Dolphins are 1-4 heading into this week's game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they could get a big piece of their offense back soon.

    Tua Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has been out for the last three games after suffering fractured ribs in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.

    Jeff Howe reported the news on Twitter.

    "Tua Tagovailoa (fractured ribs) is expected to practice today after being designated to return from IR," wrote Howe. "He threw well Monday, and the Dolphins will open it up more for him today to gauge his progress. They're hopeful Tagovailoa can start Sunday against the Jaguars."

    The Bills went on to blow out the Dolphins 35-0, and Miami lost the next three games against the Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Jacoby Brissett has been the quarterback for the Dolphins in Tagovailoa's absence, and he has posted an 82.2 rating on 103 of 158 passing for 858 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.

    His 82.2 rating ranks him 28th in the NFL.

    If Tagovailoa is in contention to play this week against the Jaguars, odds are he'll be good to go against the Falcons next Sunday.

    The Falcons and Dolphins matched up in the preseason. Tagovailoa started that game and was razor sharp. He was 16 of 23 passing for 183 yards and a touchdown in the first half before sitting the second half. Miami went on to blow out the Falcons 37-17.

    The Falcons are 2-3 and have a chance of evening their record against the 1-4 Dolphins on the 24, but Miami could have a very different look and feel about them with the return of their starting quarterback.

