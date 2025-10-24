Zac Robinson Responds to 49ers 'Knowing' 4th-Down Play They Were Running
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons dropped their Week 7 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday, and one play was seared into the minds of fans. Zac Robinson had the chance to address the decision on Wednesday.
Down just three points in the fourth quarter, with the offense driving deep into 49ers’ territory, the offense elected to stay on the field for a 4th-and-1. The Falcons, on the 36-yard line, were within field goal range, but Raheem Morris wanted to go for a lead late in the game.
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. lined up in the shotgun. He motioned Drake London across the formation and the Falcons dropped back on a quick pass out to him in the flat. 49er defensive back Chase Lucas rallied and made a great play on the ball, knocking it away from the outstretched arms of London. The ball fell incomplete and the 49ers went on to ice the game with a 11-play touchdown drive.
After the game, Lucas said that he knew the play was coming before the ball was even snapped.
“When I kept looking at it, every time he’s at two [in the slot], he’s running that option route. He’s always outside, he’s always outside,” the 49ers’ defender said after the game. “When I see [Drake London] motion over I'm like 'Oh wow they're really about to run this on 4th & 1.’ I'm just mad that I missed the opportunity to pick it off.”
The Falcons’ offensive coordinator was asked about these comments.
“We haven't run that specific play all season long,” Robinson said Wednesday. “Again, you don't know what they're talking about in their meetings, but obviously, he made a good play. In our room, we're saying, ‘Hey, how could the details, fundamentals, execution been better in order for that not to happen?’ Obviously, he made a good play on the back hip. Had no problem with Mike [Penix] throwing that ball because we felt like, ‘Hey, he still had a yard and a half of separation. You can absolutely cut that thing loose, and we've seen you guys make those plays.’ Of course, it didn't happen.”
Ultimately, all that matters is that the Falcons came up short in that moment, but football comes down to more than a singular play.
“You want those things to work on the third down and then you want it to work on the fourth down, and so that's where you go home and we're tormented as ever thinking about, ‘OK, what should you have done in order to possibly convert those.’ I think a lot of things are true,” Robinson said. “Those are the things that you just wear yourself out about. We had a good look, in terms of that play.”
The Falcons will look to reset and have a better overall performance against a struggling Miami Dolphins on Sunday.