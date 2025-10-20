49ers Make Shocking Admission on Falcons' Failed 4th Down Attempt
SANTA CLARA, CA – The Atlanta Falcons fell to the San Francisco 49ers in a frustrating 20-10 finish on Sunday Night Football, but there were several opportunities for them in this game. One of the biggest came on their second-to-last drive of the game.
Down just three points at the start of the fourth quarter, Atlanta drove the ball down to the 49ers’ 36-yard line. The San Francisco defense held on 3rd-and-1, and the Falcons opted to go for it instead of tying the game at 13 with a 53-yard field goal attempt.
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. lines up in the shotgun, with Tyler Allgeier alongside him and Bijan Robinson on the bench. They motioned Drake London across the formation and the Falcons dropped back on a quick pass out to him in the flats. Chase Lucas rallied and made a great play on the ball, knocking it away from the outstretched arms of London. The ball fell incomplete and the 49ers went on to ice the game with a 11-play touchdown drive.
Turns out, he knew what play was coming all the way.
Lucas told KNBR after the game that defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh had been showing him that play during the week. When the Falcons lined as they did, he knew exactly what play they were running, and he was able to jump the route.
When I kept looking at it, every time he’s at two [in the slot], he’s running that option route. He’s always outside, he’s always outside,” the 49ers’ defender said after the game. “When I see [Drake London] motion over I'm like 'Oh wow they're really about to run this on 4th & 1.’ I'm just mad that I missed the opportunity to pick it off.”
This play defined the type of evening the Falcons had on Sunday.
“They made a great play,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said after the game. “They knocked it down instead of us moving the chains, being able to go out there and try to win that football game. We didn't put ourselves in the best positions to win and they made a play.”
Despite playing a depleted 49ers’ defense on Sunday, the Falcons’ offense never seemed to get going in this game. They gained just 292 net yards in this game and rushed for just 62, their lowest totals of the season. Frustratingly for fans, this performance comes on the heels of their two best offensive games of the season.
The Falcons sit at 3-3, falling behind the Panthers in the NFC South standings. Up next, they will look to get back on track with a matchup against a struggling Miami Dolphins in Atlanta.