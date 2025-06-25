Falcons' Defensive Line Lowly Ranked But 'Has a Ton of Room to Grow'
The Atlanta Falcons have one of the worst defensive fronts in the NFL. It's been that way for several years.
The arrival of first-round picks James Pearce Jr. and Georgia Bulldogs' Jalon Walker, who may split his snaps between linebacker and edge rusher, doesn't immediately change that. But it should give Falcons fans hope that the group will be significantly better in 2025.
That's the conclusion Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday had with the Atlanta defensive line after NFL minicamps. On Wednesday, Buday ranked the Falcons defensive line 30th overall.
"Having fielded one of the NFL's worst pass-rushing units in recent years, the Falcons can rank much higher on this list a year from now if first-round pick edge defender James Pearce Jr. lives up to his draft status," Buday wrote. "The defensive line has a ton of room to grow, as Atlanta ranked second to last in the NFL last season with a 24.6% pressure rate on plays without blitzing."
The Falcons have more potential along their defensive line in 2025 despite losing veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. The 10-year veteran was a cap casualty for Atlanta in March. Jarrett made the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons during 2019 and 2020.
Atlanta's defensive line can make the biggest leap this season if some of the team's draft picks from 2024 develop. The Falcons didn't get much of anything from 2024 second-rounder Ruke Orhorhoro or fourth-round pick Brandon Dorlus.
Last year's third-round selection Bralen Trice didn't play at all because of an ACL preseason injury.
In free agency, the Falcons added edge rusher Leonard Floyd and defensive end Morgan Fox. The best-case scenario for Atlanta is Floyd pairs with Pearce and Walker to give the Falcons their best pass rush since the team was last in the postseason in 2017.
That was also the last time the Falcons were ranked in the top half of the league in sacks.