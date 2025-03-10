Atlanta Falcons Make Massive Move ahead of Free Agency
After 10 years together, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.
The Falcons are releasing Jarrett, according to several reports. WSB-TV's Zach Klein first reported the news Monday morning. By cutting Jarrett, Atlanta opened $16.25 million in cap space before the start of the legal negotiation period at noon Monday, according to OverTheCap.
The move marks the end of a decade-long run for Jarrett in Atlanta.
Since being drafted in the fifth round in 2015, Jarrett has made two Pro Bowl appearances, been a team captain the past six years and was Atlanta's nomination for the 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
But in 2024, his first year off a torn ACL suffered in 2023, he lacked his usual production — Jarrett recorded only 2.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss last season, and he tallied just one sack and nine quarterback hits over the final 16 games.
Numbers aside, Jarrett was a central piece to the team's locker room. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Feb. 25 at the NFL combine Jarrett was a valuable mentor to several young pieces on Atlanta’s defense.
"You can't say enough positive things about the ethos of Grady Jarrett," Morris said. "He is what a Falcon is. We look forward to Grady just being the very best version of himself. You can't really put a value on what that guy does.
"Those are guys that we want to mold, to shape, people to be like."
Morris noted that every decision isn’t “always just the business,” though he and general manager Terry Fontenot each stressed the need to do what’s best for the Falcons.
Evidently, Morris and Fontenot feel releasing Jarrett, who was the second-longest tenured player on the team, checks that box.