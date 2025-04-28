Falcons Receive More Criticism for 'Very Conflicting' Draft
Some analytical statistics love the 2025 NFL draft class for the Atlanta Falcons. A lot of analysts, though, do not. That includes The Athletic's Dane Brugler.
On Brugler's ranking of all 32 NFL draft classes for 2025 on Monday, the Falcons placed 30th. Brugler rated the Falcons ahead of only the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.
Brugler's criticism centered on general manager Terry Fontenot's decision to acquire the No. 26 overall selection in a trade that involved Atlanta's 2026 first-round pick.
"The Falcons’ draft was very conflicting for me. The expensive cost to move back into the first round for a high-risk player such as Pearce was surprising, but they also landed Walker, a top-five player on my board," Brugler wrote. "I’m eager to see how he fits in Jeff Ulbrich’s scheme. Nabbing Xavier Watts near the end of the third round was awesome value, too."
How much Brugler loves Walker, though, wasn't enough for the Falcons' draft class to be ranked higher.
Neither was Atlanta's first Day 3 pick, who Brugler also likes.
"At 5-10, 192, Bowman can surmise that his size ultimately caused him to fall into Day 3, but his range and ballhawking skills will make it tough to keep him off the field. It won’t be surprising if Bowman emerges during his rookie season as the Falcons’ best option at nickel," wrote Brugler.
I'll admit, my initial reaction to the trade up for Pearce was also shock at the amount the Falcons gave up. Fontenot agreed to send the No. 46 pick in the second round and No. 242 in the seventh, along with a 2026 first-rounder, to the Los Angeles Rams for No. 26 and a 2025 third-rounder (No. 101 overall).
That does sound like a lot. Maybe I've simply started feeling better about it the last few days because my positive personality is trying to convince me it will work out.
But what seems strange to me is Pearce was touted as a possibility for the Falcons at No. 15 overall throughout the draft process.
Selecting him ended up costing the Falcons more than just a first-round pick because of the trade. Analysts, though, seem to be arguing after the fact that Walker didn't provide the Falcons value at No. 26.
ESPN's pre-draft big board had Pearce rated the No. 16 overall prospect in the class.
I understand this was very unlikely to happen because Walker wasn't going to fall to the end of the first round. But entertain me for a second -- if the Falcons had drafted Pearce at No. 15 and traded up for linebacker Jalon Walker at No. 26, are they still receiving the same draft criticism to begin this week?
Some criticism of Atlanta's draft class seems to be a classic example of NFL analysts valuing draft selections more than actual prospects.
Draft picks are only worth anything if they eventual become good players. The Falcons believe they gave up a future first-round selection for a first-round prospect that fills an immediate need.
If Atlanta's 2026 first-rounder becomes a top 10 pick, then the trade will become a massive failure. So, there's no denying the move has risk.
But if Pearce becomes the player the Falcons say he will, and Walker is the future star that ... Brugler and others are saying he will be, then the Falcons won't be picking in the top 10.
Is the risk of the Pearce trade really enough to rank the Falcons' 2025 draft class so lowly? I can't really say since I haven't studied the draft like Brugler.
But it's hard for me to believe that 29 other teams improved their rosters more than the Falcons did over the weekend.