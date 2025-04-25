Falcon Report

BREAKING: Falcons Swing Draft Trade, Add Tennessee Pass Rusher James Pearce Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons made a surprising trade in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Daniel Flick

The Atlanta Falcons selected Tennessee Volunteers pass rusher James Pearce Jr. in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.
The Atlanta Falcons selected Tennessee Volunteers pass rusher James Pearce Jr. in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Just shy of 11 p.m. Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons pulled a stunning trade with the Los Angeles Rams, moving up 20 picks to select University of Tennessee pass rusher James Pearce Jr. with the 26th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

The Falcons moved up from No. 46 overall in the second round to No. 26 in the first, giving away a 2026 first-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick (No. 242 overall). Atlanta also acquired a third-round pick in 2025: No. 101, the second-to-last pick on Day 2.

Pearce is the second player the Falcons drafted, joining University of Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker, who the team chose No. 15 overall.

Once a preseason favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, Pearce is still considered a first-round pick, though he has an expansive draft day range.

The 21-year-old Pearce is a two-time first-team All-SEC selection. In 2023, he led the Volunteers with 14 tackles for loss and was eighth in the FBS with 10 sacks across 13 games. Pearce again led Tennessee in tackles for loss with 13 in 2024 while adding 7.5 sacks.

Pearce has an off-field resume worth examining. He was arrested in December 2023 for disobeying orders from police after being pulled over for speeding and driving on a suspended license, though charges were later dropped after he showed he received a new driver’s license and paid his speeding ticket.

According to The Athletic, Pearce's concerns "pertain to his on-field drive and attitude," along with his maturity.

Now, Pearce joins a Falcons roster searching for pass rush help -- and he has the tools and production to elevate the unit right away.

feed

Published
Daniel Flick
DANIEL FLICK

Daniel Flick is an accredited NFL writer for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Daniel has provided boots-on-ground coverage at the NFL Combine and from the Atlanta Falcons' headquarters, among other destinations, and contributed to the annual Lindy's Sports Magazine ahead of the 2023 offseason. Daniel is a co-host on the 404TheFalcon podcast and previously wrote for the Around the Block Network and Georgia Sports Hospitality Media.

Home/News