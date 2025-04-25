BREAKING: Falcons Swing Draft Trade, Add Tennessee Pass Rusher James Pearce Jr.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Just shy of 11 p.m. Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons pulled a stunning trade with the Los Angeles Rams, moving up 20 picks to select University of Tennessee pass rusher James Pearce Jr. with the 26th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
The Falcons moved up from No. 46 overall in the second round to No. 26 in the first, giving away a 2026 first-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick (No. 242 overall). Atlanta also acquired a third-round pick in 2025: No. 101, the second-to-last pick on Day 2.
Pearce is the second player the Falcons drafted, joining University of Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker, who the team chose No. 15 overall.
Once a preseason favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, Pearce is still considered a first-round pick, though he has an expansive draft day range.
The 21-year-old Pearce is a two-time first-team All-SEC selection. In 2023, he led the Volunteers with 14 tackles for loss and was eighth in the FBS with 10 sacks across 13 games. Pearce again led Tennessee in tackles for loss with 13 in 2024 while adding 7.5 sacks.
Pearce has an off-field resume worth examining. He was arrested in December 2023 for disobeying orders from police after being pulled over for speeding and driving on a suspended license, though charges were later dropped after he showed he received a new driver’s license and paid his speeding ticket.
According to The Athletic, Pearce's concerns "pertain to his on-field drive and attitude," along with his maturity.
Now, Pearce joins a Falcons roster searching for pass rush help -- and he has the tools and production to elevate the unit right away.