Falcons to Host Rising First-Round NFL Draft Prospect: Report
The South Carolina Pro Day will apparently not give the Atlanta Falcons enough time with Gamecocks star safety Nick Emmanwori.
The Athletic's Josh Kendall reported on March 18 Emmanwori will visit the Falcons at the team's facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., likely before the end of the month. Emmanwori is also scheduling visits with other NFL teams.
South Carolina hosted its Pro Day on March 18.
As Kendall indicated, Emmanwori will also visit the Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks.
The safety performed on-field drills at South Carolina's Pro Day.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah ranked the South Carolina safety as his No. 19 overall 2025 NFL Draft prospect in his latest big board on March 6. Emmanwori jumped six spots from Jeremiah's previous draft big board.
"Emmanwori is a massive safety prospect with ideal instincts and ball skills. He fits best as a strong safety, big nickel or sub linebacker," Jeremiah wrote. "Overall, Emmanwori will be a difference-maker provided the team that drafts him deploys him close to the action. "
Safety isn't the biggest need for the Falcons defense. But Emmanwori's versatility could be a big draw for head coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.
Plain and simple, the Falcons need more playmakers on defense. Pairing one with fellow safety Jessie Bates III could be an excellent idea -- one the Falcons tried with an aging Justin Simmons last year.
With Atlanta's big need at edge rusher, the Falcons are still likely to target an edge ahead of Emmanwori at No. 15 overall. But things could get interesting if Emmanwori is still available, and the team's top preferences along the edge are not.
How the visit goes with Emmanwori could also result in the safety rising on the Falcons' big board.
In three seasons with the Gamecocks, Emmanwori posted 244 combined tackles, including four tackles for loss and six interceptions. The safety returned two of those picks for touchdowns.
Emmanwori also had 11 pass defenses and a fumble recovery in 37 games.
Last season, he registered 88 combined tackles, including three tackles for loss, four interceptions and two pass defenses.