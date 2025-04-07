Falcons Could Draft 'Potential Sleeper' for Key Offensive Depth
The Atlanta Falcons will aim to significant improve their defense during the 2025 NFL Draft. That's been everyone's expectation the entire offseason, and owner Arthur Blank confirmed that idea at the NFL's annual spring meeting last week.
But that doesn't mean the team has ruled out selecting an offensive player in the later rounds. If the Falcons do that, interior offensive line and wide receiver are the two most obvious targets.
The Falcons don't need another pass catcher to make an immediate impact in 2025. But the organization could use developmental depth.
That makes Arkansas' Andrew Armstrong an intriguing potential target. The Draft Network's Justin Melo reported the Falcons virtually met with Armstrong during his school's pro day.
The Falcons Wire's Matt Urben sees the team potentially selecting the Razorbacks wideout as a shrewd move.
"The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wideout ran the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine," Urben wrote. "Armstrong can play inside and outside and his size makes him a tough matchup for defensive backs.
"He could be a potential sleeper in this year's draft."
Armstrong led the SEC with 78 catches and 1,140 receiving yards during his final season at Arkansas. The wideout also had 56 receptions for 764 yards during 2023.
Pro Football Focus ranked Armstrong the No. 172 overall prospect in the 2025 draft class. If selected at that exact spot, Armstrong would be a late fifth-round choice.
If the Falcons draft a receiver, it will likely be on Day 3 and perhaps very late on that day.
The Falcons only have five picks in the 2025 draft, and two of them are seventh-round choices. It will be surprising if the team selects anything but defense at No. 15 overall in the first round. The same is true of the team's second-round pick.
Even with their third selection in the fourth round, the Falcons will probably draft another defender.
But if Armstrong is still available late on Day 3, then he could be an option for the Falcons to fill out their wide receiver room behind Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein argued Armstrong need a lot seasoning to become a consistent NFL receiver. But it sounds as though Armstrong could be a red zone target initially in the league.
"Long-limbed, tight-hipped wideout with average feet and a lack of separation talent," Zierlein wrote. "Armstrong put together solid catch production during his two seasons at Arkansas but will need to prove it is translatable in the pros.
"He doesn’t get in and out of breaks quickly enough to separate and lacks the pure gas to be a field-stretching option, but he has good size and ball skills."