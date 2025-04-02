Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Falcons Use Kyle Pitts to Make Major Draft Move
The 2025 class should present the Atlanta Falcons multiple edge rushing options at No. 15 overall in the first round. But the team could be concerned that its top choice at edge rusher lands with either rival the Carolina Panthers or the New Orleans Saints.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell presented a solution to that potential issue in his all-trade NFL mock draft on March 31 -- move up the draft board to No. 7 overall. Barnwell proposed the Falcons could do that by trading tight end Kyle Pitts to the New York Jets.
"The Falcons are perennially desperate for pass-rushing help and would surely love to beat their NFC South rivals to the punch for Walker or Green," wrote Barnwell.
"They might be equally excited about moving on from Pitts, who has seemingly fallen out of favor after failing to build on an impressive rookie season in 2021."
Barnwell concluded: "This trade would implicitly value Pitts as being worth the No. 66 pick in a typical draft. I'd argue that's generous given his performance the past two seasons, but he's still a former top-five pick at a position that regularly needs development. The Jets aren't really in the market for front-seven players, but they could look toward wide receiver or an offensive lineman at No. 15 while adding a new top tight end."
To jump eight spots in the first round, Atlanta also parted with a 2026 third-round pick in Barnwell's hypothetical trade. So, the Jets received the No. 15 pick, a 2026 third-round and Pitts in return for No. 7 overall.
Barnwell's mock draft focused only on trades, so he didn't specifically predict who the Falcons would then select at No. 7 overall. But presumably, the Falcons would move up for one of the top edge rushers in the class.
Pitts is entering the final year of his rookie contract -- his fifth-year option, which will pay him $10.88 million. Pitts has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason because of that salary.
While very affordable for a player with his potential, he's expendable in Atlanta because of his lack of recent production. The Falcons could also use the additional cap space.
A lot of proposed trades this offseason have suggested the Falcons won't be able to get more than a Day 3 selection in return for the tight end. In Barnwell's hypothetical, the Falcons gave up more than just Pitts. But to use the tight end to move into the top 10 to land an elite defensive prospect could be a very shrewd move.
The Falcons only have four draft picks in 2025. Giving up more future draft capital in 2026 isn't ideal. But it's something general manager Terry Fotenot and head coach Raheem Morris could strongly consider because of the importance of the 2025 season on their job security.