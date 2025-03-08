Falcons Projected to Make First-Round Blockbuster Move in 2025 NFL Draft
It's all but a certainty that the Atlanta Falcons are going to target a defensive prospect in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. But it's less clear where in the round that could happen.
The Falcons hold the No. 15 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But a trade out of that spot is a possibility.
On March 8, Pro Football Sports Network's Ian Cummings proposed the Falcons move back from No. 15 to 20 in the first round.
Then at No. 20 overall, Cummings projected the Falcons to select South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori.
"Outside of A.J. Terrell Jr. and Jessie Bates III, the Atlanta Falcons' secondary needs a revamp. In this new vision, Nick Emmanwori could be the group's ultimate chess piece. He has the hyper-elite size and athleticism to play big nickel, and his skills also lend well at strong safety," wrote Cummings.
In the hypothetical trade, Cummings proposed the Falcons send the No. 15 pick, along with a 2026 sixth-rounder, to the Denver Broncos. In return, the Falcons would receive the No. 20 and 85 selections along with a 2026 second-rounder.
The trade could make a lot of sense for the Falcons. Atlanta only possesses four draft picks in 2025. Moving back in the first round would give them an additional pick.
Not only that, the Falcons would get a third-rounder, which is something they don't have this spring because of the Matthew Judon trade last August.
Ideally, the Falcons will improve their draft stock in 2025, not 2026. If the team doesn't win this fall, then general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris might not be around to make the 2026 picks.
So, if the Falcons make trades involving draft picks, it probably makes the most sense for them to acquire more capital in 2025.
But Cummings' proposed first-round Falcons trade still accomplishes that too.
The Falcons badly need defensive upgrades along the edge and in the secondary. If one of their favorite prospects to fill one of those needs is available at No. 15, then Fontenot likely won't be willing to move back.
But in Cummings' proposal, the Falcons acquired more draft capital while still satisfying one of their defensive needs.
It's highly likely the Falcons will target a defensive player in the first round. They could potentially do that with every one of their draft selections. The AJC's D. Orlando Ledbetter reported on Feb. 25 that the Falcons planned to only interview defensive prospects at the NFL Combine.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will occur on Thursday, April 24. What the Falcons do in free agency between now and then will certainly impact their first-round decision.
The league's legal tampering period will begin on Monday, March 10. Free agents can officially sign with new teams starting on March 12.
Emmanwori performed well at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Ind. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared Emmanwori to former Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn.
"He’s a physical specimen with rare size and outstanding speed, but he doesn’t always play with a 'first to the action' mentality in run support," Zierlein wrote. "He has rare NFL traits and talent, so a boost in urgency could take him from a good starter to a Pro Bowl-caliber player."