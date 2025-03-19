Falcons Adding Super Bowl Champion, Former Rival Safety: Report
The Atlanta Falcons saw veteran safety Jordan Fuller play his final game with the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This fall, he will play all his home games there.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on March 19 the Falcons agreed to a contract with Fuller.
Before playing for the Panthers, Fuller played four seasons for the Los Angeles Rams. During his final three years in Los Angeles, Fuller played for Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and started during the team's Super Bowl season in 2021.
Fuller missed six games because of a hamstring injury last season. The Panthers also elected to make him a healthy scratch twice late in the campaign.
But when dressing, Fuller started every game, posting 54 combined tackles, one pass defense and one forced fumble.
With the Rams, Fuller started 46 of 48 contests over four years. The safety started 34 games in Morris' defense. Morris served as Rams defensive coordinator from 2021-23.
During the team's championship season, Fuller posted a career-high 113 combined tackles, including one tackle for loss. He also had four pass defenses and one interception in 16 games.
In his last season with the Rams, Fuller had 94 combined tackles, eight pass defenses and three interceptions during 17 contests.
According to the Pro Football Focus player grades, Fuller excelled most in run defense and tackling last season. That's been his areas of strength throughout his career.
Fuller, though, was a liability in coverage. The veteran safety posted a below average coverage grade of 47, which was the worst mark of his career, in nine games with Carolina.
The full terms of the deal for the veteran safety have yet to be disclosed. How much the Falcons agreed to pay Fuller could determine whether the team sees him as a starter this season.
Based on his starting history, Fuller likely expects to start this fall. As Pelissero indicated, he's still only 27 years old.
But adding Fuller likely gives the team options. The Falcons can feel comfortable starting Fuller, but they could also still target a defensive back at No. 15 overall if they elect that's the best way to use their first-round choice.
The Athletic's Josh Kendall reported on March 18 the Falcons plan to host South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori for a visit at the team's facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., probably before the end of the month.
Emmanwori, though, is one of many defensive prospects the Falcons have been linked to through meetings at pro days and mock drafts this spring.
Fuller is a nice addition to the team's defense, but his acquisition should have no impact of Atlanta's draft direction.