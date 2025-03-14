Falcons Add Another Potential Key Piece to Pass Rush: Report
The Atlanta Falcons have added another piece to their defensive front in NFL free agency.
Atlanta agreed to a two-year contract Friday that can reach more than $8.5 million with defensive end Morgan Fox, according to NFL Network’s Peter Schrager.
The 30-year-old Fox, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 275 pounds, has not missed a game in the last six seasons. He spent the past three years with the Los Angeles Chargers, which followed a brief one-year stop with the Carolina Panthers and five years with the Los Angeles Rams.
Fox started three games for the Chargers in 2024, notching 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. It was his least productive year in Los Angeles, as he registered 5.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits in 2023. The year prior, Fox posted 6.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits in 2022, during which he started a career-high 12 games.
The Fountain, Colorado, native also had six sacks with the Rams in 2020.
Across eight professional seasons, Fox has appeared in 120 games with 34 starts, logging 27.5 sacks, 33 tackles for loss and 51 quarterback hits.
Atlanta, which finished second to last in the NFL with 31 sacks in 2024, has attempted to add pieces to its pass rush in free agency this past week. The Falcons signed outside linebacker Leonard Floyd to a $10 million contract and have now added Fox.
Still, Atlanta needs more help moving forward — and with the No. 15 overall pick in April’s draft, the Falcons, despite their free agency adds, still appear poised to add pass rushing help.