Falcons Barely Receive Passing Grade For Re-Signing Pair of Reserve Linemen
Bleacher Report loved the Atlanta Falcons signing veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd. But the publication wasn't as big of a fan of the Falcons re-signing depth offensive linemen Storm Norton and Brandon Parker.
BR's Gary Davenport awarded the Falcons a C grade for inking Norton and Parker to new contracts on March 13.
Davenport argued the Falcons shouldn't want either offensive lineman playing many snaps in 2025. But he ended his analysis of the signings on a positive note.
"Every team needs depth on the offensive line, and sometimes the devil you know is better than the devil you don’t," wrote Davenport.
Norton will enter his third season with the Falcons in 2025. He started three contests in 2023 and one in 2024. Norton played just 127 offensive snaps with the Falcons last season.
The 30-year-old began his career as an undrafted free agent in 2017. So, the fact he's even still in the league could be considered an accomplishment. Norton debuted with the Minnesota Vikings in the regular season during 2018. He then played three seasons for the Los Angeles Chargers from 2020-22 before signing with the Falcons.
The then Oakland Raiders selected Parker in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Parker spent six seasons with the Raiders before becoming a free agent last season. He spent 2024 training camp with the San Francisco 49ers but didn't make the team after the preseason.
The Falcons signed Parker on Sept. 10. He spent the entire 2024 campaign on the Atlanta practice squad.
Norton is returning on a two-year deal. The length of Parker's deal is not yet clear, and neither contract's financial details were disclosed.
It's difficult to fully grade a free agency signing without knowing those details.
Overall, I'd argue Davenport is underestimating the importance of a swing tackle on the bench a little bit. Norton has provide that insurance for the Falcons offensive line the past two seasons.
But in the grand scheme of things, re-signing Norton and Parker will likely have little impact on whether the Falcons return to the postseason next season.