Falcons Experience Unprecedented Ending in NFL Preseason 1 Week
Some Atlanta Falcons players, particularly on defense, gained some valuable live game repetitions Friday night against the Detroit Lions. That's the great thing about the NFL preseason.
What's not so great about the NFL preseason is the chance for unnecessary injuries. That happened Friday night too although to the Lions.
Because of a very serious injury, the Falcons-Lions matchup ended in a very abrupt, unprecedented way at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday.
Falcons-Lions Suspend Week 1 Preseason Matchup After Morice Norris Injury
Falcons running back Nathan Carter gained eight yards on the first play of the fourth quarter. But crazily, that was also the final play of the preseason matchup.
Lions safety Morice Norris appeared to hit his head on Carter's thigh. Norris received credit for half a tackle, but the replay indicates that the safety may have lowered his head too much on the hit.
Norris also banged his head on the turf after making the tackle.
Play stopped for more than 10 minutes as an ambulance came onto the field to take Norris to the hospital.
After the ambulance left the field, the game didn't resume. The clock started to run but no play occurred. Instead, the two teams huddle at midfield for a prayer.
The two teams agreed to suspend the game. After about three quarters, the contest ended in a 17-10 victory for the Lions.
The NFL suspended the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals matchup on Monday Night Football in Week 17 of the 2022 season after Damar Hamlin collapsed. So, suspended games aren't completely unheard of.
But the scene left Falcons and Lions beat writers sharing astonished reactions on social media. Many of them typed some variation of the sentence, "never seen this before."
The Lions broadcast stated Norris "was indeed blinking his eyes" while entering the ambulance on a stretcher. Lions head coach Dan Campebll told reporters after the game Norris went to a local hospital and that "he's breathing, he's talking" and that he had "some movement."
Falcons Defense, QB Easton Stick Start Fast in Preseason Opener
As for the game, the Falcons defense was the most impressive side of the ball for Atlanta.
The unit gave up 10 points in the third quarter. But in the first half, the Falcons held the Lions to seven points on six drives (one was a kneeldown at the end of the second quarter).
Atlanta's defense recovered two fumbles in the first half. One came on a strip sack from edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie.
The Falcons offense was slow to get started, but quarterback Easton Stick led the unit on a touchdown drive late in the second quarter. Stick finished 15 of 18 for 149 yards and a touchdown.
Atlanta's offense struggled to move the ball in large part because the team's running game was non-existent. Carter accounted for more than a third of the team's rushing yards on the final play of the game.
The contest will count as a loss in the record books for Atlanta. The Falcons will face the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Kickoff will be at 7 pm Friday, Aug. 15.