Falcons Projected to Double Up on Critical Offseason Need
The Atlanta Falcons entered the NFL offseason with only four draft picks in the 2025 draft class. That't not a lot of draft capital to address the team's needs.
But even with few picks, Pro Football Focus' Josh Liskiewitz predicted the Falcons to dedicate two of their selections to adding edge rushers.
In a Falcons specific mock draft, Liskiewitz slotted Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. to the Falcons at No. 15 overall.
"Reports of Pearce’s disappointing 2024 season have been greatly exaggerated. He generated 59 total pressures — six more than his 2023 total — despite rushing the passer only eight more times," Liskiewitz wrote. "He also took a significant step forward in run defense, improving his grade by 17 points and not missing a single tackle in run support."
The PFF analyst then projected the Falcons to take another edge rusher in Central Arkansas' David Walker at No. 117 overall during the fourth round.
"Walker has been one of the most consistent pass rushers in FCS over the past three seasons, racking up 38 sacks and 161 total pressures during that span."
Pearce has been one of the more popular selections for the Falcons in first-round mock drafts this offseason. Pro Football Sports Network has been one of the biggest proponents of Pearce landing in Atlanta, as multiple February mock drafts from PFN has projected Pearce to the Falcons.
Pearce posted 7.5 sacks with 13 tackles for loss in 13 games for the Volunteers last season. He had 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in the same amount of games during 2023.
In Walker, the Falcons would be landing a prospect who had 10.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in the FCS during 2024. He had 31 sacks and 63 tackles for loss over three college seasons.
Dedicating half a draft class to one position is a lot. Walker may also not be the right fit because he will be a 25 year old rookie.
Of course, Michael Penix's age wasn't a big enough concern for the Falcons not to take the quarterback last year. Edge rusher is also clearly the team's biggest need. The Falcons were 31st in sacks with 31 last season. They haven't featured an above average pass rush since the team was last in the postseason during 2017.
With Pearce and Walker, the Falcons would be landing one of the top edge rushers and a high-ceiling prospect in the 2025 draft.
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder argued Walker is "a flier" that is "worth" taking on Day 3 of the draft.
The Falcons have the No. 15, 46, 117 and 244 draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's a distinct possibility that the team will use all four of those selections on defense.
The AJC's D. Orlando Ledbetter reported on Feb. 25 that the Falcons will only interview defensive prospects at the NFL combine.