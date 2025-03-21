Falcons Projected to Find Potential 'Missing Piece' on Defense in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons team website continued its weekly series of NFL mock drafts on Thursday. With the latest prediction, senior reporter Tori McElhaney had the Falcons selecting another impactful playmaking defensive prospect.
At No. 15 overall, McElhaney predicted the Falcons to choose Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron.
"I know you're probably none too pleased with me for not drafting an edge rusher. But, if you're not going to get an edge rusher — why not acquire one of the most versatile and impactful members of the secondary in this class," wrote McElhaney.
"The re-signing of Mike Hughes doesn't mean the Falcons can't — or won't — go after another cornerback," she added. "Barron is a player you can plug-and-play in multiple spots according to what you need from him at any given moment.
"That's a game-changer for this secondary, which already has the likes of A.J. Terrell, Jessie Bates III, Hughes and (most recently reported) Jordan Fuller. Barron could be the missing piece."
McElhaney cited NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah's analysis of Barron in her reasoning for why the Texas defensive back's versatility would be a strong fit in Atlanta.
"Barron is a talented Swiss Army Knife. He aligned outside, in the slot and in the box as a dime linebacker for the Longhorns. He made impact plays in every game I studied," wrote Jeremiah.
"Overall, Barron excels at taking the ball away and reminds me of Brian Branch when he was coming out of Alabama."
Defensive back Brian Branch has been an impactful, versatile defender the past two seasons for the Detroit Lions. During his second season in 2024, Branch made the Pro Bowl with 109 combined tackles, including eight tackles for loss, 16 pass defenses and four interceptions. Branch also had a sack and forced fumble.
It's not typical to target cornerbacks who are going to play nickel in the first round. Branch was the No. 45 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
But Barron is firmly considered a first-round pick in the 2025 class. Barron sat at No. 8 overall on Jeremiah's latest 2025 big board. ESPN's big board also ranked him as a top 10 prospect at No. 9 overall and second among all cornerbacks.
SI on Falcons' Tyler Carmona holds Barron in high regard as well.
"He’s an instinctive zone defender who quickly processes route concepts in real time and jumps passing windows. He often baits quarterbacks into mistakes, whether it’s lurking in the flats as a nickel in Cover 3, or hovering the seam in Cover 2," wrote Carmona.
At the NFL combine, Barron measured 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds. The cornerback also recorded a 4.39 40-yard dash and 35-inch vertical.
To get him on the field immediately, the Falcons could draft Barron with the intent that he starts at nickel. But that's not to say he couldn't play outside later in his career.
If he's the next Branch, Barron could play in all kinds of different spots as a rookie, giving the Falcons another playmaker in the secondary.
It's not the top positional need. That's still edge rusher. But Barron could have a significant impact on the Falcons defense, which is really what the team needs regardless of the position it selects.
This was McElhaney's third mock draft this offseason. In her first two mocks, she projected the Falcons to select Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart and Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams.