Post Free Agency Mock Draft Projects Falcons Make Major First-Round Decision
The Atlanta Falcons have addressed several needs in NFL free agency. But the team has yet to make a major splash as the fan base hoped.
There's still plenty of time in free agency for that to happen. But it's possible the Falcons will wait until the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to conduct a major move.
Late on the second day of the NFL's legal tampering period, Pro Football Sports Network's David Bearman predicted the Falcons to trade out of the No. 15 overall spot in his latest NFL mock draft. Bearman had the Falcons moving back five spots.
Then at No. 20 overall, Bearman projected the Falcons to still grab a prospect that has been a popular choice to Atlanta in mock drafts this offseason -- Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce.
"The Atlanta Falcons have perpetually been inside the bottom five in sack and pressure rate. That was no different this past year. Despite picking up Matthew Judon, Atlanta ranked inside the bottom 10 in terms of pressure rate. That, combined with several free agents at EDGE, means that Atlanta needs to add more pass-rushing talent," wrote Bearman.
"With Williams and Walker off the board early, the Falcons opt to trade down, pick up a second-round pick, and still get an edge rusher to improve their D-line in James Pearce Jr. He provides them with a dynamic athlete who can immediately contribute to their defense. Known for his speed, power, and ability to disrupt plays in the backfield, Pearce brings the potential to be a game-changer for Atlanta."
In the proposed trade, the Falcons recoup some of the draft capital they gave up in the trade for Judon last August. Bearman proposed the Falcons send the No. 15 and 201 overall picks, along with a 2026 sixth-rounder, to the Denver Broncos for the No. 20 and 51 selections.
Such a trade would give the Falcons a pair of second-round picks. The Falcons do not have a third-rounder because that was the pick that went to the New England Patriots for Judon.
If the Falcons can execute such a trade and still land a top edge rusher in the draft, then it's a deal that Terry Fontenot should do 10 out of 10 times.
Of course, the trade is still easier said than done. When Fontenot has to agree to the trade, there's no guarantee an edge rusher such as Pearce will still be on the board at No. 20.
Atlanta's other top potential targets, such as Marshall's Mike Green or one of the Georgia edge rushers, might be gone too.
Whether Fontenot elects to trade back on Day 1 could depend on how the draft board unfolds the first night. If many of the prospects Atlanta likes are still available then a trade back on the board will come with less risk.