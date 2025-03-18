Atlanta Falcons' Most Pressing Need 'Too Big to Ignore' for ESPN's Mel Kiper
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s honesty in his latest NFL mock draft released on March 18 may have revealed why it's been so difficult for the Atlanta Falcons to draft an edge rusher in recent years. It's just easy to fall in love with a playmaker at another position.
But Kiper also strongly suggested the Falcons can't give in to temptation and must target an edge rusher at No. 15 overall this year.
That's what he did for the Falcons, slotting Marshall's Mike Green to Atlanta, in his new mock.
"I changed this pick at the last minute. The idea of Alabama linebackerJihaad Campbell in the middle of the defense intrigued me, but the Falcons' need for edge rushers is too big to ignore," Kiper wrote. "So, I gave them Green, who led the nation in sacks last season (17). He can win with speed or power through various pass-rush moves.
"The Falcons ranked 31st in sacks a season ago (31) and finished in the bottom seven in pass rush win rate for the fourth straight campaign (34.1%)."
Kiper concluded writing that the Falcons could always surprise as they did last season with the Michael Penix Jr. selection. But Kiper sounded confident that the Falcons would indeed draft an edge rusher.
It will be interesting to see if Kiper keeps that confidence in his next few mock drafts before the first round. But any mock that has the Falcons selecting an edge rusher is not a shock.
The Falcons haven't finished in the top half of the league in sacks since 2017, which was the last time the franchise was in the playoffs.
In addition to 17 sacks, Green led the FBS with 23 tackles for loss last season. Green posted 22.5 sacks and 33 tackles for loss in three college seasons.
In NFL free agency, the Falcons signed veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd. But he is coming to Atlanta on a one-year deal. In 2025, the Falcons could pair their first-round edge prospect with Floyd to greatly improve their defensive pass rush.
Then in 2026, the first-round pick could become the team's top edge rusher while the Falcons add more pieces around him in next year's free agency and draft class.
If the Falcons don't take an edge rusher at No. 15 overall, they could still get one later. But the chances of that prospect making an immediate impact are a lot lower if he's selected after the first round.
The Falcons also don't have a lot of draft capital this year. After the first day of the 2025 draft, the Falcons only have three picks remaining.
The team only has one selection on Day 2 and two picks on Day 3.