NFL Network Backs Atlanta Falcons to End Playoff Drought
The Atlanta Falcons are among six teams across the NFL that haven’t been to the playoffs in the previous four seasons. Atlanta last saw the playoffs in 2017, the second-longest streak in the NFL.
Of those six teams, NFL.com analyst Jeremy Bergman ranks the Falcons as the No. 1 most likely team to break their long playoff drought.
The other teams include the Saints (2020), Bears (2020), Panthers (2017), Jets (2010), and Colts (2020).
“Their schedule isn't a cakewalk (.478 SOS), but it's manageable; a run of six road games in eight weeks late in the year, Atlanta's toughest stretch, includes just one '24 postseason team (at TB in Week 15),” wrote Bergman on NFL.com. “The NFL currently has the Falcons set for seven standalone games (six prime-time, one in Berlin), including two in the last four weeks -- a sign from the omniscient powers at league headquarters that Atlanta is a team worth watching deep into the season. Put your trust in the schedule-makers, Falcons, and win your first NFC South title since 2016.”
Bergman recognizes that the Falcons should have been in the playoffs in 2023 a historically weak schedule and again in 2024 after a 6-3 start. NFL.com listing the Falcons No.1 is contingent on a several things, including new starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
When push comes to shove, there are far too many weapons on this offense for another signal caller to let the Falcons down… again.
“The Falcons have had golden opportunities before to snap their now seven-year playoff drought -- and they've come up just short. Atlanta faced the easiest strength of schedule in the NFL the last two seasons but responded with two sub-.500 campaigns,” Bergman continued. “In their second season under Raheem Morris and their first full campaign with highly touted southpaw Michael Penix Jr. under center, the Falcons figure to be Tampa Bay's main competition in the division.”
The Falcons finished sixth in total offense last year and 13th in scoring despite a midseason collapse from Kirk Cousins and the transition to a rookie. The offense is expected to improve with a full year of Penix under center.
The variable is on defense. How much the defense can improve with so many new faces will determine if the Falcons are participants or spectators come January.
General manager Terry Fontenot and Morris were well aware of the challenge the Falcons faced and overhauled the edge room, including spending two first-round picks on Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.
Pearce and Walker will have time to find their feet with the veteran presence of Leonard Floyd and Arnold Ebiketie, but make no mistake, the immediate future is in the hands of the two rookies. Both Walker and Pearce hitting the ground running remains the lofty expectation.
The Falcons will get an early test against the Buccaneers as Tampa visits Atlanta Week 1. Atlanta swept the Buccaneers last season and still managed to lose the division. They appear to be a much deeper and balanced team heading into 2025, and Bergman is betting they turn expectations into reality this fall.