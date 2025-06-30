NFL Network Likes Atlanta Falcons Edge as Long Shot Rookie of the Year
Addressing the sterile pass rush of the Atlanta Falcons meant moving the organizational chips into the center of the table during April's NFL Draft.
General manager Terry Fontenot didn't blink when he gave up a future first-round pick to select edge rusher James Pearce Jr. at No. 26 alongside 15th overall selection Jalon Walker from Georgia.
Walker is regarded as the more plug-and-play option out of the talented rookie duo and is considered one of the favorites to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. However, NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks likes the long shot play of Pearce.
According to MGM, Walker is the third-leading candidate at +900, while Pearce’s odds of winning are +2000, or roughly 20-1.
“The Dirty Birds might have finally solved their pass-rushing woes with the selections of Pearce and fellow first-round pick Jalon Walker in the 2025 NFL Draft,” wrote Brooks on NFL.com. “Pearce is an explosive speed rusher with exceptional instincts, awareness and first-step quickness. As a quarterback hunter for a team that desperately needs sack production and quarterback disruption, the No. 26 overall pick could make his mark immediately as a designated pass rusher in Jeff Ulbrich’s scheme.”
One thing that has emerged from the bullish front office maneuvering it's that Pearce offers a unique combination of awareness and burst, which will be hard to hold down, especially when paired out on the edge with Walker.
Most compellingly, the chances are that defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich might see large amounts of logic in not overly complicating matters when it comes to fine-tuning the pass rushing repertoire of Pearce.
After all, Brooks thinks the 26th overall selection has got enough in his locker to cause plenty of disruption in opposing backfields.
“Whether winning with speed and athleticism off the edge or overwhelming blockers with a crafty bull rush or two-handed swipe maneuver, Pearce steps onto the field with a bag of tricks that will help him showcase his talents in Year 1,” Brooks concluded.
That bold draft day double dip at the edge position was always going to be designed for both Walker and Pearce to complement each other as they settled into the pro ranks.
Perhaps Pearce might stand to benefit more substantially from the extra freedom he will be granted during his rookie campaign.
Pearce remains an outsider to scoop the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, but he is dropping into a situation whereby he'll certainly get plenty of early looks.
