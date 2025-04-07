Potential Kirk Cousins Trade Destinations Narrow Again
The favorite to land quarterback Kirk Cousins in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons remains the Cleveland Browns. But throughout the offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been a potential dark horse team for Cousins.
That dark horse, though, appears to be off the table.
Bleacher Report's James Palmer reported on a recent BR video that the Steelers are unlikely to be a trade destination for Cousins.
"The Steelers called and kicked the tires early, but my understanding is that Arthur Smith, being the former head coach in Atlanta, still knows plenty of people in that building and kind of got the word on where things are with Kirk [Cousins] in terms of his play, and where he's at in terms of his play as a quarterback," said Palmer on April 2. "The Steelers, obviously, have fallen off."
It's actually not "obvious" at all (at least to me). Sure, the Steelers signed Mason Rudolph and are clearly targeting Aaron Rodgers. But the team has been unable to ink Rodgers to a deal.
That has given some, myself included, hope that the Steelers could be the solution to the Falcons' desire to dump Cousins without cutting him. Plus, if the Steelers and Browns are pursuing Cousins, maybe the veteran quarterback really could be worth something on the trade market.
Maybe Rodgers spurns the Steelers, who then come back to the table for Cousins. Falcons fans can continue to hope that happens.
But the Steelers didn't seem too interested in Russell Wilson as an alternative to Aaron Rodgers. According to Palmer, the same appears to be true for Cousins.
Rodgers and Cousins are the best big-named quarterback options remaining for any team this offseason. But the Steelers are the only team that need a signal caller that don't possess a top 10 selection.
Atlanta's best hope for trading Cousins remains Cleveland. Actually, the Browns are their only hope.
If not Cleveland, the veteran quarterback is set to be the most expensive backup signal caller in the league this fall.