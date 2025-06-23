Falcons Veteran Defensive Lineman Surprisingly Named Trade Candidate
The Atlanta Falcons seemingly have two trade candidates on offense.
Trade rumors have continued to circle backup quarterback Kirk Cousins. At tight end, some pundits have hyped Kyle Pitts as a potential trade candidate too.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox had both Cousins and Pitts on his trade candidates list Saturday, following mandatory minicamps. But Knox also included another Falcons player -- defensive lineman David Onyemata.
The 32-year-old defensive tackle didn't officially make Knox's trade candidates big board -- which was a top 10 list. But Knox mentioned Onyemata as an honorable mention.
"At this point in the offseason, contracts are especially relevant. The June 1 deadline for pushing dead money into 2026 has passed, making it more palatable for some players to be dealt. With the cutdown to 53 players slated for August 26, teams will look to trade other players before they become cap-related cuts," wrote Knox.
"Teams that didn't fill their biggest needs in the draft or uncovered holes during organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp will be looking to buy.
"Players were then ranked on talent, positional value and likely availability to reach our top 10. Our post-draft honorable mentions are: Joe Flacco, QB, Cleveland Browns, Wanya Morris, OL, Kansas City Chiefs, Antonio Gibson, RB, New England Patriots, Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars, David Onyemata, DL, Atlanta Falcons."
Even though Knox explained what determined his list, it's not clear why Onyemata was honorable mention and not on the top 10 board.
Does he expect him to be available but not one of the more desired or talented players on the trade block this summer? Or, will teams around the league be interested in acquiring him and the Falcons aren't going to make him available?
I would argue the latter is the most likely scenario, which is why I labeled him a "surprise" addition to Knox's list -- even as an honorable mention.
The Falcons could have moved on from Onyemata this offseason and saved more than $8 million against the salary cap. But the team didn't make that move, so it's likely the Falcons view Onyemata as a necessity this fall.
Atlanta made a lot of additions to its defense this spring but none for the defensive line interior. The Falcons also lost long-time defensive lineman Grady Jarrett as a cap casualty this offseason.
If the Falcons were viewing 2025 as more of a rebuilding year, then parting with Onyemata in a trade this summer could make sense. But the Falcons are pretty much all-in on this fall, particularly general manager Terry Fontenot, who might need a playoff appearance to save his job.
So, an Onyemata trade appears rather unlikely unless the Falcons are out of the NFC South race by the NFL trade deadline.
Onyemata is going to begin the season with the Falcons for the same reason Pitts will -- the Falcons aren't making any moves this summer that will jeopardize their ability to win in 2025.