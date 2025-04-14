Most Probable Kirk Cousins Trade Scenario Not Dead Yet
The possibility of the Atlanta Falcons trading quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Cleveland Browns appeared dead in the water after Cleveland signed Joe Flacco. The Browns added Flacco on a one-year deal Friday.
With the signing, the Browns have Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson in their quarterback room.
But Bleacher Report's Moe Moton sees Cousins landing in Cleveland as still having potential. On Sunday, Moton included a Cousins deal to the Browns on a list of big NFL trades that could still happen in 2025.
Moton proposed the Falcons send Cousins to the Browns for a 2026 fourth-round pick.
"A Stefanski-Cousins reunion is plausible if Cousins is willing to waive his no-trade clause for the Browns and the Falcons feel confident in their backup quarterback. For now, Atlanta has undrafted second-year signal-caller Emory Jones in the No. 3 spot," wrote Moton.
"The Browns signed 40-year-old Joe Flacco, who had a brief stretch of solid performances under Stefanski in 2023, but he will likely serve as veteran insurance in a backup role.
"If the Browns bypass a quarterback with the No. 2 pick, don't be surprised if they make a push for Cousins, who could win the starting job over Kenny Pickett."
When the NFL offseason started, it appeared the end of the first week of NFL free agency was the deadline for the Falcons to trade Cousins. At that time, the quarterback was going to earn a $10 million bonus for the 2026 season for being on the Falcons roster.
But the deadline past with Cousins still with the Falcons. Therefore, now there is no deadline for a Cousins trade, and the team has entered a waiting game with the quarterback's trade scenarios.
At the very least, the Falcons will likely have to wait another two weeks to shop Cousins. The Browns aren't likely to be interested in Cousins until after they make their final first-round decision.
If Cleveland drafts a quarterback at No. 2 overall, the Falcons can all but officially rule out the Browns as a potential destination for Cousins.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Falcons must continue waiting because of Cousins' no-trade clause as well. Cousins is unlikely to waive his no-trade clause until after the draft when he can fully evaluate what openings exist around the league.
As it stands now, to waive his no-trade clause for a move to Cleveland, Cousins will have to be confident he will start ahead of Pickett and Flacco.
Cousins is more accomplished than the former and younger than the latter, making him the likely front runner to start in a three-way competition. But Cousins has the option to veto any trade proposal not to his likely.
Moton didn't necessarily suggest any new insider information with his trade proposal. But the idea the Browns could be interested in Cousins continuing to circulate in the media even after the Flacco signing is only a good thing for the Falcons.