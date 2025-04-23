Falcons' Kirk Cousins Could Have Three Suitors on Draft Weekend: Analyst
The amount of potential trade suitors for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has seemingly ranged anywhere from zero to three this offseason. Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, the amount of Cousins suitors appears back on the higher end of that narrow spectrum.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini wrote Wednesday that she's heard the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings are the teams to watch for a potential Cousins deal during draft weekend.
"The Browns, Steelers and possibly Vikings could be involved in a Cousins trade. Minnesota is looked at as the least likely scenario, given its preference for J.J. McCarthy and that Cousins would need to sign off on any trade he is involved in," Russini wrote. "It’s believed that Cousins would be against any trade that involves sending him to a situation involving a young QB, similar to the situation he faced in Atlanta last year.
"If a trade were to happen, I’d expect it to go down on Saturday."
Cousins' trade value could vary based on how much of his salary his acquiring team agrees to accept. But Cousins is expected to be worth a later-round pick on the trade market. So, even if the quarterback is traded Saturday, the Falcons could gain draft capital this year.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday the Falcons are seeking any acquiring team of Cousins to accept $20 million of his $37.5 million salary for the 2025 season. But Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot described that report as not accurate.
"If we get an offer on any player, we have to look at it and say, 'Is this going to help our team? Is this the betterment of our team?'" Fontenot said. "And then we'll do it with Kirk or anyone else. It comes down to that. But the report that says there's a specific number, that's not accurate. We haven't said that."
Cousins is in Flowery Branch, Ga., for the start of the Falcons' offseason program. Fontenot wouldn't admit to being surprised by Cousins' attendance, but pundits around the league were surprised to hear the quarterback was at the team's facility.
The Falcons benched Cousins after Week 15 during the 2024 season. Since then, Michael Penix Jr. has been viewed as the team's current and future starting quarterback, which pushed Cousins deeply into the rumor mill for offseason trade possibilities.