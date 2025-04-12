New Falcons Blockbuster Trade Scenario for Edge Rusher on the Rise
The Pittsburgh Steelers have often been floated as a dark horse in trade rumors for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason. With speculation rising around Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, though, the two teams can switch roles in a new rumor.
Contract negotiations between Watt and the Steelers don't appear to be off to a great start. At least, that's the latest big rumor around the league after the edge rusher posted a cryptic picture to his Instagram story on Wednesday.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport didn't have any inside information on Watt's contract talks when he discussed them on Good Morning, Football on Thursday. But Rapoport made logical guesses to what's happening between the edge rusher and the Steelers.
“I think we can safely say that contract negotiations between T.J. Watt and the Steelers are not off to a rip-roaring start,” Rapoport said. “Doesn’t mean they won’t get there; they’ve gotten there before.”
Watt is set to enter the final year of the record-setting contract extension he signed in 2021. At the time, the Steelers made him the highest-paid defensive player with a $28 million average annual salary.
Over the past four years, Watt has fallen to ninth in average annual salary among defensive players. It's possible he wants to set the record again.
That would be bad news for the Steelers. Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett's new deal gives him a $40 million average annual salary.
Edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Danielle Hunter broke last year's defensive contract record-holder too this offseason. Both Crosby and Hunter will be paid at least $35.5 million in 2025.
Steelers insider Mark Kaboly suggested Pittsburgh will still be able to re-sign Watt. But Kaboly also called the negotiations something to watch.
The Steelers already have the NFL's most expensive defense. Without a Super Bowl caliber quarterback, could Pittsburgh suddenly decide to move more toward a rebuild than a retool this offseason?
If the Steelers are even considering that possibility, the Falcons should be making trade offers for Watt.
Whatever Falcons fans wanted the team to offer for Garrett, they should be willing to see the Falcons also give the Steelers for Watt. In eight NFL seasons, Watt has made first-team All-Pro four times and second-team All-Pro once.
In 2021, Watt tied the NFL single-season sack record. He also won the Defensive Player of the Year award that season, which is an award he's finished second for twice as well.
Watt is the only defender in NFL history to lead the league in sacks three times. Last season, he only had 11.5 sacks but led the league with six forced fumbles.
It was arguably a down season for Watt in 2024. But if he posted the same numbers with the Falcons, it would have been the best season an edge rusher's had in Atlanta in more than five years.
The biggest concern with Watt is his age. He is a year older than Garrett, which matters because already at 30 years old, Watt isn't as likely to be as dominant as long as Garrett.
But with a four-year extension, Garrett is now under contract through 2030. The Falcons could trade for Watt and sign him to a four-year extension, which would only keep him under contract through 2029.
The extension also wouldn't begin until next year when the Falcons are expected to have a lot more cap space.
Could the Falcons solve two issues at the same time -- deal Cousins in a trade to the Steelers for Watt?
Obviously, the Falcons would still need to give up multiple first-round picks for the All-Pro edge rusher. The Falcons might not want to include Cousins in a trade for Watt because he'd be viewed as a "throw-in" player in such a deal.
But whatever the cost, the Falcons should pursue Watt in the trade market. The Steelers edge rusher would have the same initial impact in Atlanta that Garrett could have had.