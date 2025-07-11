Falcons Ranked Near Middle in Latest NFL Power Rankings
To highlight the start of training camps, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport released his pre-camp NFL power rankings this week.
The Atlanta Falcons avoided a dreaded bottom spot on the list. But the Falcons were still ranked in the bottom half of the league at No. 18
Davenport explained the middle-of-the-road ranking was due to the two very different ways the Falcons 2025 season could go.
“The Atlanta Falcons are one of the NFL’s most puzzling teams this season,” Davenport wrote. “There are reasons for optimism, whether it’s the likes of running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London on offense or linebacker Kaden Elliss and safety Jessie Bates.
“But there are also major questions – one of the league’s most anemic pass-rushes last year and a relatively unproven quarterback in Michael Penix Jr.”
Davenport’s use of “anemic” to describe Atlanta’s pass rush was a pretty apt description. Despite getting red hot to end the season, the pass rush was historically bad during the first 11 weeks of the season, registering just 10 sacks.
But the Falcons made moves to address the pass rush this offseason. They signed Leonard Floyd to a one-year $10,000,000 contract. They drafted Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. Atlanta will also be adding 2024 third-round pick Bralen Trice into the fray, who missed the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL.
While there are question marks of how the pass rush will fare, Davenport fails to take into account that Atlanta did a lot to address its biggest issue last season, the pass rush or lack thereof.
Michael Penix Jr. is a wild card. The Falcons’ 2025 season certainly hinges on how well the left-handed quarterback will be able to play.
However, there are things to like. In the Week 18 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, Penix recorded seven big-time throws per PFF, the most by a quarterback in any game last season.
“The Falcons aren’t a terrible team by any stretch… But Atlanta isn’t a great team, either,” Davenport wrote. “If Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr struggle adjusting to the NFL, it’s going to put the secondary into a tough spot.
“And while Penix showed a flash or two a year ago, he’s by no means a sure thing. The Falcons could win 10 games and the division. Or lose the same amount and once again be an afterthought.”