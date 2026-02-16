Advanced Stat Reveals How Good Falcons' Bijan Robinson's Season Was

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is coming off a season in which he led the league in total yards from scrimmage. Robinson’s 2,298 yards were over 170 more than second-place Christian McCaffrey, and it was the most total yards from scrimmage by any player over the last six seasons. The back was named a First Team All-Pro in 2025.

On Saturday, Pro Football Focus revealed that Robinson led the league in another stat aside from total yardage: missed tackles. His 112 were not only the most in the NFL, but the most by any player in any season since 2014.

It’s no secret that Bijan Robinson is one of the toughest players in the league to bring down. Even before the season kicked off, the NFL’s official social media account posted a highlight reel dubbing him a “human joystick”, a fitting nickname that showcases his elite balance, vision and ability to make defenders miss in the open field.

Robinson led the league in both missed tackles forced on rushes (86) and after a reception (26). Only he and Kenneth Walker recorded more than 70 forced missed tackles on rushing attempts, with Robinson serving as the only player to surpass 80.

In terms of total forced missed tackles, no one came close to Bijan Robinson’s mark of 112. He was the only player in the league to eclipse 100, and in fact, no one else even reached 90. Jahmyr Gibbs finished with 87 while Kenneth Walker had 86.

PFF is revealing what we already know: that Bijan Robinson is one of the best playmakers in the game, and when the ball is in his hands, he is nearly impossible to bring down.

Bijan Robinson has been so good that ESPN writers are predicting he could take home the 2026 NFL MVP Award, a distinction that no running back has earned since 2012.

While an MVP will remain to be seen, one thing has been made abundantly clear: the numbers show that no one in the league makes defenders miss as often as Bijan Robinson does.

With Kevin Stefanski’s wide zone running scheme set to take over in Atlanta next season, the sky is the limit for the player who just led the entire league in yards from scrimmage, a scary sight for the rest of the NFL.

More From Atlanta Falcons on SI