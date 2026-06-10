49ers' Brandon Aiyuk Situation Creates Opportunity, But Not for the Falcons

Brandon Aiyuk is one of the NFL's more talented receivers, and he may be available for pennies on the dollar. For the Atlanta Falcons, that should be a warning instead of an opportunity. On paper, Brandon Aiyuk looks like exactly the type of player the Falcons should pursue. In reality, he may be exactly the type they should avoid.

The numbers for a healthy Aiyuk are great: 269 receptions for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns, headlined by his career-best 1,342-yard, seven-touchdown season in 2023. It looks great on paper for the wideout, but the off-field issues have to be taken into account.

Since landing on the All-Pro team after that outstanding 2023 season, the relationship between the 49ers and their wide receiver has soured. All of it began the next offseason when he held out for a new deal. He demanded a trade when things did not go as he expected, but eventually landed a new four-year, $120 million deal.

Then the injuries hit. Aiyuk tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus in a Week 7 game against the Chiefs, which cost him the remainder of the season.

San Francisco anticipated that he would return at some point in 2025, but then came the next major moment in this explosive back-and-forth. After Aiyuk reportedly failed to attend meetings or participate in other team activities, the franchise voided the guaranteed money on his contract. He filed a grievance with the NFLPA, and the relationship between the two was officially too far gone.

Aiyuk was most recently seen posting videos on social media expressing his disdain for the franchise and reiterating his desire to leave. He most notably referred to the organization as “little-ass boys” who needed to “stop running from the bill.”

Brandon Aiyuk just posted this video to his IG. It had some audio edits for emphasis, so it was thought out before posting. pic.twitter.com/xeI0rpLzQo — Grant Paulsen (@GrantPaulsen) June 7, 2026

He doesn’t want to play there, and the 49ers have had enough.

So, why not a trade? Well, the remaining money owed on his deal has become something of an albatross and is expensive to move. He is under contract through 2028, and the voided money only counts for 2026, not 2027. The 49ers could just eat the rest of his contract and cut bait, at which point Aiyuk would likely sign with the Commanders.

The Falcons would need San Francisco to eat some of the money for a trade to be feasible, but a late-round flier would be enough to get a deal done.

Atlanta is confident it has something in Jahan Dotson, but lingering uncertainty will always persist given his track record. Acquiring Aiyuk would satisfy that, at least in theory. In reality, it would just be letting the fox into the hen house.

The Falcons spent this offseason emphasizing their culture and building depth. Trading for Aiyuk would improve the roster on paper, but it would contradict everything they've tried to build.

Sometimes the best moves are the ones you don't make, and the Falcons had best stay away.

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